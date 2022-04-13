Trending:
NBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 12:36 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
PLAY-IN
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, April 12
Eastern Conference

Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108

Western Conference

Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104

Wednesday, April 13
Eastern Conference

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

PLAY-IN
SECOND ROUND
Friday, April 15
Eastern Conference

Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland, TBD

Western Conference

San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers, TBD

___

FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami vs. East Eighth Seed

Sunday, April 17: East Eight Seed at Miami, TBD

Boston vs. Brooklyn

Sunday, April 17: Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m. ABC

Milwaukee vs. Chicago

Sunday, April 17: Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. TNT

Philadelphia vs. Toronto

Saturday, April 16: Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. ESPN

Western Conference
Phoenix vs. West Eighth Seed

Sunday, April 17: West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, 9 p.m. TNT

Memphis vs. Minnesota

Saturday, April 16: Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Golden State vs. Denver

Saturday, April 16: Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. ABC

Dallas vs. Utah

Saturday, April 16: Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m. ESPN

___

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

TBD

NBA FINALS

TBD

