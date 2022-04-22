NBA Sportsmanship Award Voting

|As voted by players
|Points based on 11-9-7-5-3-1 basis
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|Total
|Patty Mills, Bkn
|58
|54
|69
|35
|52
|37
|1,975
|Jeff Green, Den
|60
|61
|38
|50
|25
|41
|1,841
|Bam Adebayo, Mia
|38
|46
|56
|67
|57
|46
|1,776
|Mikal Bridges, Phx
|52
|54
|34
|54
|37
|50
|1,727
|Darius Garland, Cle
|43
|56
|49
|40
|48
|40
|1,704
|Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem
|37
|17
|42
|42
|69
|74
|1,345
