NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting

April 26, 2022 2:56 pm
Voting on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total
Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee) 39 41 39 23 23 964
Boban Marjanovic (Dallas) 48 22 35 34 25 936
DeMar DeRozan (Chicago) 34 41 34 25 26 898
Jeff Green (Denver) 26 31 26 33 22 728
Chris Paul (Phoenix) 28 25 21 26 26 664
Udonis Haslem (Miami) 22 27 27 30 19 653
Fred Van Vleet (Toronto) 24 19 14 33 38 580
Kevin Love (Cleveland) 21 18 31 18 35 580
Andre Iguodala (Golden State) 17 22 23 25 14 528
Grant Williams (Boston) 21 16 15 22 29 492
Rudy Gay (Utah) 6 28 28 20 35 491
Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis) 20 16 13 17 14 442

