Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
April 1, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
z-Raptors 23 8 .742
x-Capital City 20 9 .690 2
x-Motor City 21 10 .677 2
x-Delaware 20 10 .667
College Park 18 13 .581 5
Grand Rapids 17 13 .567
Long Island 18 14 .563
Westchester 17 14 .548 6
Maine 16 15 .516 7
Fort Wayne 16 17 .485 8
Windy City 14 19 .424 10
Lakeland 10 21 .323 13
Greensboro 9 23 .281 14½
Wisconsin 8 22 .267 14½
Cleveland 6 25 .194 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
z-Rio Grande Valley 24 9 .727
x-Agua Caliente 21 11 .656
x-South Bay 20 11 .645 3
x-Birmingham 17 14 .548 6
x-Texas 17 15 .531
Stockton 15 17 .469
Memphis 15 18 .455 9
Iowa 14 17 .452 9
Santa Cruz 14 17 .452 9
Oklahoma City 15 19 .441
Austin 13 17 .433
Sioux Falls 14 20 .412 10½
Salt Lake City 8 22 .267 14½

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

___

        DoD Cloud Exchange: Did you miss our 2022 DoD Cloud Exchange? No worries. You can watch sessions on demand and read articles featuring cloud leaders from every military service and the fourth estate — as well as pick up advice from leading industry experts too.

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland 129, Cleveland 91

Long Island 114, Raptors 99

Westchester 131, Fort Wayne 110

Maine 122, Greensboro 117

Birmingham 116, Stockton 106

Iowa 111, Oklahoma City 106

South Bay 139, Sioux Falls 126

Friday’s Games

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Motor City, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|7 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
4|7 Modernize Your Agency's Human...
4|7 Oracle Cloud – National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories