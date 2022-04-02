NBAGL Glance

On Air: Federal News Network program
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
z-Raptors 24 8 .750
x-Capital City 21 9 .700 2
x-Motor City 22 10 .688 2
x-Delaware 21 10 .677
College Park 19 13 .594 5
Grand Rapids 17 14 .548
Westchester 17 14 .548
Long Island 18 15 .545
Maine 16 15 .516
Fort Wayne 16 17 .485
Windy City 14 19 .424 10½
Lakeland 10 21 .323 13½
Greensboro 9 24 .273 15½
Wisconsin 8 23 .258 15½
Cleveland 6 26 .188 18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
z-Rio Grande Valley 24 9 .727
x-Agua Caliente 21 11 .656
x-South Bay 20 11 .645 3
x-Birmingham 17 14 .548 6
x-Texas 18 15 .545 6
Stockton 15 17 .469
Iowa 15 17 .469
Santa Cruz 15 17 .469
Memphis 15 18 .455 9
Oklahoma City 15 20 .429 10
Austin 13 18 .419 10
Sioux Falls 14 20 .412 10½
Salt Lake City 8 23 .258 15

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

___

Friday’s Games

Delaware 144, Wisconsin 110

College Park 118, Grand Rapids 115

Capital City 86, Long Island 77

Iowa 124, Oklahoma City 114

Santa Cruz 118, Austin 112, OT

Texas 103, Salt Lake City 91

Saturday’s Games

Motor City 118, Cleveland 106

Raptors 119, Greensboro 113

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

