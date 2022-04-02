NBAGL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Raptors
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-Capital City
|21
|9
|.700
|2
|x-Motor City
|22
|10
|.688
|2
|x-Delaware
|21
|10
|.677
|2½
|College Park
|19
|13
|.594
|5
|Grand Rapids
|17
|14
|.548
|6½
|Westchester
|17
|14
|.548
|6½
|Long Island
|18
|15
|.545
|6½
|Maine
|16
|15
|.516
|7½
|Fort Wayne
|16
|17
|.485
|8½
|Windy City
|14
|19
|.424
|10½
|Lakeland
|10
|21
|.323
|13½
|Greensboro
|9
|24
|.273
|15½
|Wisconsin
|8
|23
|.258
|15½
|Cleveland
|6
|26
|.188
|18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Rio Grande Valley
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|x-Agua Caliente
|21
|11
|.656
|2½
|x-South Bay
|20
|11
|.645
|3
|x-Birmingham
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|x-Texas
|18
|15
|.545
|6
|Stockton
|15
|17
|.469
|8½
|Iowa
|15
|17
|.469
|8½
|Santa Cruz
|15
|17
|.469
|8½
|Memphis
|15
|18
|.455
|9
|Oklahoma City
|15
|20
|.429
|10
|Austin
|13
|18
|.419
|10
|Sioux Falls
|14
|20
|.412
|10½
|Salt Lake City
|8
|23
|.258
|15
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
___
Friday’s Games
Delaware 144, Wisconsin 110
College Park 118, Grand Rapids 115
Capital City 86, Long Island 77
Iowa 124, Oklahoma City 114
Santa Cruz 118, Austin 112, OT
Texas 103, Salt Lake City 91
Saturday’s Games
Motor City 118, Cleveland 106
Raptors 119, Greensboro 113
College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
