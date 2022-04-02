NCAA Division I Hockey Glance

All Times EDT
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
At Times Union Center
Albany, N.Y.
First Round
Thursday, March 24
Minnesota St. 4, Harvard 3
Notre Dame 2, North Dakota 1, OT
Championship
Saturday, March 26
Minnesota St. 1, Notre Dame 0
EAST REGIONAL
At DCU Center
Worcester, Mass.
First Round
Friday, March 25
W. Michigan 2, Northeastern 1, OT
Minnesota 4, UMass 3, OT
Championship
Sunday, March 27
Minnesota 3, W. Michigan 0
MIDWEST REGIONAL
At PPL Center
Allentown, Pa.
First Round
Friday, March 25
Michigan 5, American International 3
Quinnipiac 5, St. Cloud St. 4
Championship
Sunday, March 27
Michigan 7, Quinnipiac 4
WEST REGIONAL
At Budweiser Events Center
Loveland, Colo.
First Round
Thursday, March 24
Minn. Duluth 3, Michigan Tech 0
Denver 3, Mass.-Lowell 2
Championship
Saturday, March 26
Denver 2, Minn. Duluth 1
FROZEN FOUR
At TD Garden
Boston
National Semifinals
Thursday, April 7
Michigan vs. Denver, 5 p.m.
Minnesota St. vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
National Championship
Saturday, April 9
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
