On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCAA Division I Hockey Glance

The Associated Press
April 2, 2022 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

NORTHEAST REGIONAL

At Times Union Center

Albany, N.Y.

First Round

Thursday, March 24

Minnesota St. 4, Harvard 3

Notre Dame 2, North Dakota 1, OT

Championship

Saturday, March 26

Minnesota St. 1, Notre Dame 0

        Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.

EAST REGIONAL

At DCU Center

Worcester, Mass.

First Round

Friday, March 25

W. Michigan 2, Northeastern 1, OT

Minnesota 4, UMass 3, OT

Championship

Sunday, March 27

Minnesota 3, W. Michigan 0

MIDWEST REGIONAL

At PPL Center

Allentown, Pa.

First Round

Friday, March 25

Michigan 5, American International 3

Quinnipiac 5, St. Cloud St. 4

Championship

Sunday, March 27

Michigan 7, Quinnipiac 4

WEST REGIONAL

At Budweiser Events Center

Loveland, Colo.

First Round

Thursday, March 24

Minn. Duluth 3, Michigan Tech 0

Denver 3, Mass.-Lowell 2

        Read more: Sports News

Championship

Saturday, March 26

Denver 2, Minn. Duluth 1

FROZEN FOUR

At TD Garden

Boston

National Semifinals

Thursday, April 7

Michigan vs. Denver, 5 p.m.

Minnesota St. vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

National Championship

Saturday, April 9

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|8 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
4|8 Virtual Security Clearance Job Fair
4|8 2022 Procurement Playbook - USAID -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories