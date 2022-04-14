NCAA’s No. 3 scorer Antoine Davis enters transfer portal

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is entering the transfer portal, making the nation’s third-leading scorer available to another school for his fifth season.

Davis announced his plans Thursday on his social media accounts.

Davis says he loved being coached by his dad, Mike, a former Indiana coach, and his brother, Mike Davis Jr. and playing for the Titans.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard averaged 23.9 points last season as a senior and was the Horizon League co-player of the year.

He broke Stephen Curry’s freshman 3-point record with 132 baskets beyond the arc. Davis averaged 24.6 points over his career and became the first four-time All-Horizon League player.

Davis was a three-star recruit in the Houston area in 2018 and once committed to play for the hometown Cougars.

Mike Davis has said college coaches expected him to coach his son at Texas Southern, cooling interest in the scoring guard. Arkansas-Little Rock, Stephen F. Austin, Nevada, Cal State Bakersfield, UTEP and Colorado State showed interest in Davis as a recruit out of high school.

