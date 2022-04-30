On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New England 2, Miami 0

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 9:45 pm
< a min read
      
Miami 0 0 0
New England 1 1 2

First Half_1, New England, Rivera, 1 (Gil), 1st minute.

Second Half_2, New England, Buksa, 3 (Jones), 64th.

Goalies_Miami, Nick Marsman, Drake Callender, Clement Diop; New England, Matt Turner, Djordje Petrovic.

Yellow Cards_Gregore, Miami, 28th; Lowe, Miami, 54th; Quinteros, Miami, 55th; Kaptoum, New England, 90th.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Michael Barwegen, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.

___

Lineups

Miami_Nick Marsman; Damion Lowe, Aime Mabika (Jairo Quinteros, 19th), Christopher McVey, DeAndre Yedlin; Bryce Duke (Mo Adams, 68th), Gregore, Jean Mota (Kieran Gibbs, 68th), Robert Thomas Taylor; Leonardo Campana (Emerson Rodriguez, 12th), Ariel Lassiter.

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler; Carles Gil, Sebastian Lletget (Justin Rennicks, 86th), Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster (Wilfrid Kaptoum, 72nd), Damian Rivera (Emmanuel Boateng, 72nd); Adam Buksa (Jozy Altidore, 77th).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|7 MeriTalk 24th Anniversary CIO Cricket...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories