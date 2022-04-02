New No. 1 Swiatek withdraws from Credit One Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — New No. 1 Iga Swiatek withdrew from next week’s Credit One Charleston Open just hours after defeating Naomi Osaka to win the Miami Open title.

Organizers from the season’s first clay-court tournament announced Swiatek’s decision on Saturday.

Swiatek said in a statement she had played the previous few weeks and needed a break.

“I’ve got a harmless injury of my arm that I need to rest,” she said.

Swiatek also won at Indian Wells on March 20. Earlier Saturday, she topped Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to extend her winning streak to 17 matches.

“I hoped to start the clay season in Charleston there, but unfortunately, I need to wait,” she said.

Swiatek will take over the women’s No. 1 ranking due to Ash Barty retiring.

Charleston Open tournament director Bob Moran congratulated Swiatek on her success and new status as the world’s No. 1 player. He said he was disappointed Swiatek will miss the event but understands she played “a lot of tennis over the past four weeks.”

The tournament begins Monday ,with the championship finals set for April 10.

