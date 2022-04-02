New York Red Bulls 1, New England 0

|New York Red Bulls
|0
|1
|—
|1
|New England
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Polster, 90th+1 minute.
Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Anthony Maucci; New England, Brad Knighton, Earl Edwards Jr..
Yellow Cards_Kessler, New England, 25th; Amaya, New York Red Bulls, 33rd; Barlow, New York Red Bulls, 35th; Yearwood, New York Red Bulls, 44th; Buksa, New England, 90th+3.
Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Gjovalin Bori, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.
___
Lineups
New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards, Aaron Long, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya, Omir Fernandez (Luquinhas, 55th), Lewis Morgan (Ashley Fletcher, 77th), Dru Yearwood; Tom Barlow (Cristhian Casseres Jr., 55th), Patryk Klimala (Dylan Nealis, 78th).
New England_Brad Knighton; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler; Carles Gil, Sebastian Lletget, Tommy McNamara (Maciel, 61st), Matt Polster; Jozy Altidore (Adam Buksa, 46th), Justin Rennicks (Emmanuel Boateng, 61st).
