Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

New York Red Bulls 2, Chicago 1

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 11:37 pm
< a min read
      
New York Red Bulls 0 2 2
Chicago 1 0 1

First Half_1, Chicago, Shaqiri, 2 (penalty kick), 17th minute.

Second Half_2, New York Red Bulls, Klimala, 2 (Luquinhas), 75th; 3, New York Red Bulls, Klimala, 3 (penalty kick), 90th+1.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Christopher Brady.

Yellow Cards_Fletcher, New York Red Bulls, 15th; Tolkin, New York Red Bulls, 27th; Czichos, Chicago, 37th; Navarro, Chicago, 45th+1; Klimala, New York Red Bulls, 65th; Duran, Chicago, 71st.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Meghan Mullen, Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Chris Ruska.

A_11,108.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards, Aaron Long, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya, Cristhian Casseres Jr., Omir Fernandez (Patryk Klimala, 46th), Lewis Morgan (Dylan Nealis, 62nd); Ashley Fletcher (Tom Barlow, 56th), Luquinhas (Dru Yearwood, 90th+5).

Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Rafael Czichos, Miguel Navarro, Wyatt Omsberg, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Jhon Jader Duran, Gaston Gimenez (Jonathan Bornstein, 66th), Brian Gutierrez (Carlos Teran, 90th+2), Xherdan Shaqiri; Chinonso Offor (Jhon Espinoza, 79th).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|7 MeriTalk 24th Anniversary CIO Cricket...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories