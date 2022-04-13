Trending:
New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 2:41 am
Toronto Blue Jays (3-2) vs. New York Yankees (3-2)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (0-0, 108.00 ERA, 15.00 WHIP, zero strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -149, Blue Jays +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

New York went 92-70 overall and 46-35 at home a season ago. The Yankees pitching staff put up a 3.74 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.9 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 44-37 in road games a season ago. The Blue Jays averaged nine hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.5 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

