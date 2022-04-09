On Air: Federal News Network program
NHL suspends Islanders forward Casey Cizikas for 1 game

April 9, 2022 5:12 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas has been suspended for one game without pay for boarding Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith, the NHL announced Saturday.

The incident occurred in the third period of a game Friday night at Carolina. Smith tried to control a loose puck in a corner and was hit from behind by Cizikas, who had closed in to forecheck. The force of the hit sent Smith’s helmet hard into the plexiglass and Cizikas was assessed a minor penalty on the play.

Under terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Cizikas will forfeit $12,500 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

