NHRA SpringNationals Results

|Sunday
|At Houston Raceway Park
|Baytown, Texas
|Sunday’s Pairings
|Final finish order
|Top Fuel
1. Brittany Force; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Billy Torrence; 5. Austin Prock; 6. Shawn Langdon; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Doug Kalitta; 10. Buddy Hull; 11. Tony Schumacher; 12. Josh Hart; 13. Leah Pruett; 14. Doug Foley; 15. Alex Laughlin; 16. Antron Brown.
1. Matt Hagan; 2. Bobby Bode; 3. Chad Green; 4. J.R. Todd; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. Jim Campbell; 7. Robert Hight; 8. Ron Capps; 9. Paul Lee; 10. John Force; 11. Terry Haddock; 12. Blake Alexander; 13. Tim Wilkerson; 14. Bob Tasca III; 15. Alexis DeJoria.
1. Erica Enders; 2. Camrie Caruso; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Kyle Koretsky; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Rodger Brogdon; 7. Bo Butner; 8. Bo Butner; 9. Cristian Cuadra; 10. Mason McGaha; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Fernando Cuadra; 14. Aaron Stanfield; 15. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 16. Dallas Glenn.
1. Steve Johnson; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Eddie Krawiec; 4. Karen Stoffer; 5. Angelle Sampey; 6. Jim Underdahl; 7. Joey Gladstone; 8. Chris Bostick; 9. Jerry Savoie; 10. Michael Ray; 11. Kelly Clontz; 12. LE Tonglet; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. David Barron; 15. Marc Ingwersen; 16. Angie Smith.
Brittany Force, 3.767 seconds, 321.42 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.763 seconds, 329.58 mph.
Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.982, 326.63 def. Bobby Bode, Ford Mustang, 4.046, 282.95.
Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.568, 210.24 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.624, 209.26.
Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.720, 199.91 def. Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.811, 200.47.
Joey Severance, 5.239, 276.35 def. Julie Nataas, 5.358, 278.69.
Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.534, 266.16 def. Bob McCosh, Camaro, 5.765, 244.65.
Greg Kamplain, Dragster, 6.758, 196.90 def. Mike DePalma, Pontiac G5, 7.780, 173.96.
Harvey Emmons III, Chevy Cavalier, 9.711, 134.44 def. Brenda Grubbs, Chevy Camaro, 9.216, 145.11.
Jerry Emmons, Chevy Camaro, 10.197, 123.41 def. Brandon Bakies, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
Michael Holcombe, Dragster, 8.902, 179.37 def. Christopher Dodd, Dragster, 8.911, 176.19.
Keith Purvis, Pontiac Firebird, 9.903, 158.74 def. Austin Williams, Chevy Camaro, 9.917, 153.11.
Chris LeBlanc, Chevy Corvette, 10.968, 142.70 def. Don Snow, Corvette, 10.955, 144.30.
Chris Arnold, Chevy Cavalier, 6.902, 201.52 def. Darian Boesch, Chevy Camaro, 6.355, 219.51.
Mark Jones, Dragster, 6.291, 222.80 def. Wayne Landry, Dragster, 6.156, 227.77.
|Final round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|Round One
Austin Prock, 3.743, 328.70 def. Alex Laughlin, 5.125, 146.19; Billy Torrence, 3.726, 319.07 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.772, 323.89; Brittany Force, 3.740, 329.42 def. Josh Hart, 4.925, 146.65; Steve Torrence, 3.711, 325.92 def. Buddy Hull, 4.041, 234.53; Justin Ashley, 3.740, 329.26 def. Doug Foley, 5.078, 139.65; Clay Millican, 3.754, 321.42 def. Antron Brown, 5.439, 136.12; Shawn Langdon, 4.774, 197.48 def. Leah Pruett, 4.973, 201.04; Mike Salinas, 4.192, 297.42 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.860, 170.34;
Ashley, 3.792, 326.79 def. Prock, Foul – Red Light; Force, 3.773, 330.47 def. Langdon, 5.589, 128.73; B. Torrence, 3.799, 322.19 def. Millican, Broke; S. Torrence, 3.744, 327.90 def. Salinas, Broke;
Force, 3.848, 317.19 def. B. Torrence, 3.924, 310.77; Ashley, 3.760, 327.51 def. S. Torrence, 3.778, 323.43;
Force, 3.767, 321.42 def. Ashley, 3.763, 329.58.
J.R. Todd, Toyota Supra, 4.008, 322.65 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 5.475, 132.37; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.937, 324.05 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.078, 287.05; Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 4.004, 281.36 was unopposed; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.925, 319.67 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.979, 323.43; Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.026, 311.05 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 5.190, 152.33; Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.957, 314.68 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, Foul – Outer Boundary; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.987, 314.24 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.341, 224.62; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.954, 325.77 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.010, 328.06;
Todd, 4.004, 322.19 def. Campbell, 4.074, 311.34; Bode, 3.991, 315.05 def. Pedregon, 4.030, 318.69; Green, 4.090, 267.16 def. Hight, 4.240, 227.04; Hagan, 3.933, 326.87 def. Capps, 8.017, 95.44;
Bode, 4.034, 308.35 def. Green, 4.160, 305.29; Hagan, 3.937, 323.97 def. Todd, 10.851, 81.82;
Hagan, 3.982, 326.63 def. Bode, 4.046, 282.95.
Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 9.917, 96.07 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.607, 209.23 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, Broke; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.628, 208.23 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.619, 209.17; Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.595, 207.72 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.616, 208.88; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.585, 209.07 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.625, 208.78 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 13.118, 66.19; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.578, 209.95 def. Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.587, 208.81; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.609, 209.17 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light;
Koretsky, 6.664, 208.71 def. C. McGaha, 19.274, 41.97; Caruso, 6.624, 208.81 def. Butner, 9.771, 93.61; Anderson, 6.578, 208.84 def. Brogdon, 6.619, 207.66; Enders, 6.598, 209.23 def. Hartford, 6.587, 209.56;
Enders, 6.596, 209.56 def. Koretsky, 6.636, 209.17; Caruso, 6.607, 208.84 def. Anderson, 6.578, 208.62;
Enders, 6.568, 210.24 def. Caruso, 6.624, 209.26.
|Pro Stock Motorcylce
|Round One
Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.814, 201.19 def. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.908, 188.28; Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.822, 197.74 def. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 7.000, 195.79; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.822, 198.00 def. Marc Ingwersen, Foul – Red Light; Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.937, 194.52 def. Angie Smith, Broke – No Show; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.786, 198.96 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.058, 191.78; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.718, 200.71 def. Michael Ray, 6.923, 194.97; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.869, 196.07 def. David Barron, 8.608, 107.85; Matt Smith, Suzuki, 6.818, 198.12 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.968, 193.05;
M. Smith, 6.938, 195.96 def. Bostick, 7.059, 191.54; Stoffer, 6.832, 197.33 def. Sampey, 6.852, 201.07; Krawiec, 6.772, 199.17 def. Gladstone, 6.917, 197.42; Johnson, 6.711, 201.55 def. Underdahl, 6.896, 199.11;
M. Smith, 6.988, 194.60 def. Stoffer, Foul – Centerline; Johnson, 6.765, 198.96 def. Krawiec, 6.802, 197.10;
Johnson, 6.720, 199.91 def. M. Smith, 6.811, 200.47.
1. Brittany Force, 420; 2. Steve Torrence, 388; 3. Justin Ashley, 367; 4. Mike Salinas, 349; 5. Clay Millican, 281; 6. Austin Prock, 253; 7. Tony Schumacher, 227; 8. Josh Hart, 220; 9. Doug Kalitta, 206; 10. Antron Brown, 198.
1. Matt Hagan, 507; 2. Robert Hight, 447; 3. Ron Capps, 420; 4. Cruz Pedregon, 282; 5. John Force, 249; 6. (tie) Alexis DeJoria, 241; J.R. Todd, 241; 8. Chad Green, 237; 9. Bob Tasca III, 229; 10. Tim Wilkerson, 217.
1. Erica Enders, 471; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 389; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 345; 4. Dallas Glenn, 305; 5. Greg Anderson, 291; 6. Mason McGaha, 279; 7. Camrie Caruso, 272; 8. Bo Butner, 247; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 223; 10. Rodger Brogdon, 220.
1. Karen Stoffer, 196; 2. Steve Johnson, 173; 3. Angie Smith, 128; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 127; 5. (tie) Joey Gladstone, 124; Matt Smith, 124; 7. Jerry Savoie, 102; 8. (tie) Angelle Sampey, 83; Jim Underdahl, 83; 10. Marc Ingwersen, 82.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.