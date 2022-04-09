On Air: Federal News Network program
Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

LARY BUMP
April 9, 2022 4:57 pm
DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday.

Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves.

Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

