On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NY Giants pick up 5th-year option on DT Dexter Lawrence

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 1:05 pm
< a min read
      

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

The Giants announced the move Thursday, about eight hours before the start of the NFL draft.

Lawrence was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft. The Clemson product has played in 48 games over his first three seasons, missing one game.

The 6-foot-4, 342-pound lineman has registered nine sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups in his career. He has 135 total tackles, including 71 solo.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

The move keeps Lawrence under contract with the Giants through the 2023 season. He will earn at least $10 million in 2023.

The Giants have not decided whether to pick up the fifth-year option on the contract of quarterback Daniel Jones after three inconsistent seasons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|5 Expeditionary Communications Rodeo and...
5|5 In the Name of Security: Media...
5|5 Overcoming Today's Cyber Insurance...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories