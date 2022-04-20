Oakland 2, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kemp dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Neuse 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bethancourt 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Oakland
|000
|002
|00x
|—
|2
E_Gutierrez (1), Andrus (2). DP_Baltimore 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Baltimore 10, Oakland 9. 2B_Mountcastle (1), Brown (1). SB_Bethancourt (1), Kemp (2).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ellis
|4
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Baumann L,1-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Bautista
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pérez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Logue W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castellani H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moll H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Z.Jackson S,1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:11. A_3,748 (46,847).
Copyright
