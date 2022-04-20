Trending:
Sports News

Oakland 2, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 1:08 am
< a min read
      
Baltimore Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 30 2 7 2
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Kemp dh 2 0 0 0
Santander lf 4 1 2 0 Neuse 3b 4 0 1 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0
Mancini dh 4 0 2 1 McKinney rf 4 0 0 0
Hays rf 4 0 0 0 Bethancourt 1b 3 1 2 0
Urías 2b 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 2 1 2 0
Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 Brown lf 4 0 2 2
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 Pache cf 4 0 0 0
Odor ph 0 0 0 0 Allen 2b 3 0 0 0
McKenna ph 1 0 0 0
Mateo ss 4 0 1 0
Baltimore 100 000 000 1
Oakland 000 002 00x 2

E_Gutierrez (1), Andrus (2). DP_Baltimore 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Baltimore 10, Oakland 9. 2B_Mountcastle (1), Brown (1). SB_Bethancourt (1), Kemp (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Ellis 4 1-3 4 0 0 3 2
Baumann L,1-1 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pérez 1 1 0 0 1 1
Oakland
Irvin 5 6 1 1 2 4
Logue W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Castellani H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Moll H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Z.Jackson S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:11. A_3,748 (46,847).

Top Stories