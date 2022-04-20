Oakland 2, Baltimore 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 8 1 3 8 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .182 Santander lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .273 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Mancini dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .268 Hays rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Urías 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .179 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .182 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .154 a-Odor ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174 b-McKenna ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Mateo ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 7 2 5 7 Kemp dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .263 Neuse 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .300 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234 McKinney rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .107 Bethancourt 1b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .250 Andrus ss 2 1 2 0 2 0 .256 Brown lf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .194 Pache cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Allen 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Baltimore 100 000 000_1 8 1 Oakland 000 002 00x_2 7 1

a- for Gutierrez in the 9th. b-struck out for Odor in the 9th.

E_Gutierrez (1), Andrus (2). LOB_Baltimore 10, Oakland 9. 2B_Mountcastle (1), Brown (1). RBIs_Mancini (2), Brown 2 (11). SB_Bethancourt (1), Kemp (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Hays 3, Mancini); Oakland 5 (Murphy, Allen, Pache 3). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 6; Oakland 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Mancini. GIDP_Murphy, Neuse.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Urías, Mountcastle; Urías, Mateo, Mountcastle).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ellis 4 1-3 4 0 0 3 2 62 0.00 Baumann, L, 1-1 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 29 6.23 Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.80 Pérez 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.00

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin 5 6 1 1 2 4 95 4.32 Logue, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 27 0.00 Castellani, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 23 0.00 Moll, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 10 0.00 Z.Jackson, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Baumann 2-0, Castellani 2-0, Z.Jackson 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:11. A_3,748 (46,847).

