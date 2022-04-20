Oakland 2, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|3
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|a-Odor ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|b-McKenna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|5
|7
|
|Kemp dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Neuse 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Bethancourt 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Andrus ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.194
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000_1
|8
|1
|Oakland
|000
|002
|00x_2
|7
|1
a- for Gutierrez in the 9th. b-struck out for Odor in the 9th.
E_Gutierrez (1), Andrus (2). LOB_Baltimore 10, Oakland 9. 2B_Mountcastle (1), Brown (1). RBIs_Mancini (2), Brown 2 (11). SB_Bethancourt (1), Kemp (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Hays 3, Mancini); Oakland 5 (Murphy, Allen, Pache 3). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 6; Oakland 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Mancini. GIDP_Murphy, Neuse.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Urías, Mountcastle; Urías, Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ellis
|4
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|62
|0.00
|Baumann, L, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|29
|6.23
|Bautista
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.80
|Pérez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|95
|4.32
|Logue, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|0.00
|Castellani, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|0.00
|Moll, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
|Z.Jackson, S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Baumann 2-0, Castellani 2-0, Z.Jackson 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:11. A_3,748 (46,847).
