Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Kemp 2b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Murphy dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Castellanos lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stubbs c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Allen c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|000
|001
|102
|—
|4
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
DP_Oakland 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Andrus (2), Pache (1). HR_McKinney (1), Segura (2).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jefferies W,1-0
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Moll H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Acevedo H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Snead H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Falter L,0-1
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Brogdon
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jones
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
Jefferies pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Jones (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:57. A_33,507 (42,792).
