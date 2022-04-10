On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
April 10, 2022 4:21 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 9 4 3 8
Kemp 2b 5 0 3 2 0 0 .333
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .182
Murphy dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Brown 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .200
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .286
McKinney lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .167
a-Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Smith 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Allen c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .500
Pache cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .300
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 3 7
Schwarber dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Segura 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .364
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .091
Castellanos lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .444
Stott ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Camargo 3b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .500
Stubbs c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
b-Realmuto ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Vierling cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Oakland 000 001 102_4 9 0
Philadelphia 000 000 001_1 3 0

a-struck out for McKinney in the 8th. b-flied out for Stubbs in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Andrus (2), Pache (1). HR_McKinney (1), off Falter; Segura (2), off Trivino. RBIs_Brown (4), McKinney (1), Kemp 2 (2), Segura (2).

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Brown, Murphy, Andrus); Philadelphia 1 (Schwarber). RISP_Oakland 3 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Murphy, Vierling. LIDP_Andrus. GIDP_Vierling.

DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Kemp, Brown); Philadelphia 1 (Segura).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jefferies, W, 1-0 5 2 0 0 2 2 48 0.00
Moll, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Acevedo, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.50
Snead, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 9.00
Trivino 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 9.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin 4 2 0 0 2 3 68 0.00
Falter, L, 0-1 2 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 32 7.71
Brogdon 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Jones 2 2 2 2 1 2 32 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-0, Brogdon 1-0. HBP_Jones (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:57. A_33,507 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News