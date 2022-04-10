Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 9 4 3 8 Kemp 2b 5 0 3 2 0 0 .333 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .182 Murphy dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Brown 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .200 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .286 McKinney lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .167 a-Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Smith 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Allen c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .500 Pache cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .300

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 1 3 7 Schwarber dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Segura 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .364 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .091 Castellanos lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .444 Stott ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Camargo 3b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .500 Stubbs c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 b-Realmuto ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Vierling cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000

Oakland 000 001 102_4 9 0 Philadelphia 000 000 001_1 3 0

a-struck out for McKinney in the 8th. b-flied out for Stubbs in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Andrus (2), Pache (1). HR_McKinney (1), off Falter; Segura (2), off Trivino. RBIs_Brown (4), McKinney (1), Kemp 2 (2), Segura (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Brown, Murphy, Andrus); Philadelphia 1 (Schwarber). RISP_Oakland 3 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Murphy, Vierling. LIDP_Andrus. GIDP_Vierling.

DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Kemp, Brown); Philadelphia 1 (Segura).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jefferies, W, 1-0 5 2 0 0 2 2 48 0.00 Moll, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Acevedo, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 4.50 Snead, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 9.00 Trivino 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 9.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin 4 2 0 0 2 3 68 0.00 Falter, L, 0-1 2 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 32 7.71 Brogdon 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Jones 2 2 2 2 1 2 32 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-0, Brogdon 1-0. HBP_Jones (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:57. A_33,507 (42,792).

