Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|3
|8
|
|Kemp 2b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Murphy dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|McKinney lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Pinder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Allen c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|3
|7
|
|Schwarber dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.364
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Castellanos lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.444
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Camargo 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Stubbs c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Realmuto ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|000
|001
|102_4
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001_1
|3
|0
a-struck out for McKinney in the 8th. b-flied out for Stubbs in the 8th.
LOB_Oakland 8, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Andrus (2), Pache (1). HR_McKinney (1), off Falter; Segura (2), off Trivino. RBIs_Brown (4), McKinney (1), Kemp 2 (2), Segura (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Brown, Murphy, Andrus); Philadelphia 1 (Schwarber). RISP_Oakland 3 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Murphy, Vierling. LIDP_Andrus. GIDP_Vierling.
DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Kemp, Brown); Philadelphia 1 (Segura).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jefferies, W, 1-0
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|48
|0.00
|Moll, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Acevedo, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.50
|Snead, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|9.00
|Trivino
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|9.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|68
|0.00
|Falter, L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|32
|7.71
|Brogdon
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Jones
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|32
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-0, Brogdon 1-0. HBP_Jones (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:57. A_33,507 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.