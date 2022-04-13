Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 5 4 4 14 Pinder lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .217 Lowrie 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .250 McKinney 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Piscotty rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .286 Murphy c 3 1 2 3 1 0 .167 Brown dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .238 Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .273 Neuse 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Smith 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Pache cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .263

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 8 2 2 8 B.Lowe 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .261 Franco ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .440 Arozarena dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Choi 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .563 Díaz 3b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .267 1-Walls pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 J.Lowe lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .143 Margot rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Kiermaier cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .083 a-Ramirez ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Mejía c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .417

Oakland 003 000 100_4 5 1 Tampa Bay 000 100 100_2 8 0

a-struck out for Kiermaier in the 7th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.

E_Neuse (1). LOB_Oakland 5, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Andrus (4). HR_Murphy (1), off McClanahan; Choi (2), off Montas. RBIs_Murphy 3 (4), Pache (1), Choi (6), Mejía (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Smith, Pache); Tampa Bay 6 (Choi, Mejía 2, B.Lowe, J.Lowe, Franco). RISP_Oakland 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Neuse, Smith, Franco, Kiermaier.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, W, 1-1 6 1-3 5 2 1 0 6 89 4.76 Snead, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.40 Jackson, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.00 Trivino, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 6.75

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan, L, 0-1 4 2-3 2 3 3 3 8 85 3.00 Wisler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.45 Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.00 Knight 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 3 42 3.86 Feyereisen 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Snead 2-1, Feyereisen 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:02. A_8,954 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.