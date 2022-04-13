Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|4
|14
|
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Lowrie 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|McKinney 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.167
|Brown dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.238
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Neuse 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|2
|2
|8
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.440
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.563
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|1-Walls pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|J.Lowe lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Margot rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|a-Ramirez ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.417
|Oakland
|003
|000
|100_4
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|100_2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Kiermaier in the 7th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.
E_Neuse (1). LOB_Oakland 5, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Andrus (4). HR_Murphy (1), off McClanahan; Choi (2), off Montas. RBIs_Murphy 3 (4), Pache (1), Choi (6), Mejía (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Smith, Pache); Tampa Bay 6 (Choi, Mejía 2, B.Lowe, J.Lowe, Franco). RISP_Oakland 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Neuse, Smith, Franco, Kiermaier.
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 1-1
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|1
|0
|6
|89
|4.76
|Snead, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.40
|Jackson, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.00
|Trivino, S, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|6.75
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|8
|85
|3.00
|Wisler
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.45
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.00
|Knight
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|42
|3.86
|Feyereisen
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Snead 2-1, Feyereisen 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:02. A_8,954 (25,000).
