Oakland 5, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 1:02 am
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 7 1 3 10
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .175
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Santander lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241
Mancini dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .243
Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .174
Urías 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .194
Hays rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .243
Bemboom c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100
a-McKenna ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 5 3 3 4
Kemp lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .278
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .256
McKinney 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .125
Bethancourt dh 4 1 0 0 0 0 .154
Brown rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .156
Neuse 2b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .308
Smith 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .161
Pache cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .243
Baltimore 000 010 000_1 7 2
Oakland 100 004 00x_5 5 0

a-struck out for Bemboom in the 9th.

E_Urías (2), Odor (1). LOB_Baltimore 7, Oakland 5. 2B_Hays (3), Mateo (2), Murphy (5). 3B_Mullins (1). RBIs_Hays (1), McKinney (3), Neuse (6), Pache (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Bemboom, McKenna 2, Mountcastle); Oakland 2 (Kemp, Bethancourt). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Mullins, McKinney. GIDP_Odor.

DP_Oakland 2 (Smith, McKinney; Brown, Murphy, Brown).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Watkins 5 2 1 1 2 1 67 2.25
Krehbiel, L, 1-1 2-3 1 3 0 1 2 32 0.00
Diplán 1-3 2 1 0 0 0 15 0.00
Akin 2 0 0 0 0 1 25 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, W, 2-1 6 2 1 1 2 5 83 3.63
Acevedo 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 6.00
Grimm 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.25
Jiménez 1 2 0 0 1 2 24 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Diplán 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:59. A_17,503 (46,847).

