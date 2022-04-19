Oakland 5, Baltimore 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 7 1 3 10 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .175 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Santander lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241 Mancini dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .243 Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .174 Urías 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .194 Hays rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .243 Bemboom c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100 a-McKenna ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 5 3 3 4 Kemp lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .278 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .256 McKinney 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .125 Bethancourt dh 4 1 0 0 0 0 .154 Brown rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .156 Neuse 2b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .308 Smith 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .161 Pache cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .243

Baltimore 000 010 000_1 7 2 Oakland 100 004 00x_5 5 0

a-struck out for Bemboom in the 9th.

E_Urías (2), Odor (1). LOB_Baltimore 7, Oakland 5. 2B_Hays (3), Mateo (2), Murphy (5). 3B_Mullins (1). RBIs_Hays (1), McKinney (3), Neuse (6), Pache (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Bemboom, McKenna 2, Mountcastle); Oakland 2 (Kemp, Bethancourt). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Mullins, McKinney. GIDP_Odor.

DP_Oakland 2 (Smith, McKinney; Brown, Murphy, Brown).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Watkins 5 2 1 1 2 1 67 2.25 Krehbiel, L, 1-1 2-3 1 3 0 1 2 32 0.00 Diplán 1-3 2 1 0 0 0 15 0.00 Akin 2 0 0 0 0 1 25 0.00

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, W, 2-1 6 2 1 1 2 5 83 3.63 Acevedo 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 6.00 Grimm 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.25 Jiménez 1 2 0 0 1 2 24 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Diplán 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:59. A_17,503 (46,847).

