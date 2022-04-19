Oakland 5, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|3
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Santander lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.174
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|a-McKenna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|3
|3
|4
|
|Kemp lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|McKinney 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Bethancourt dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Brown rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.156
|Neuse 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.308
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000_1
|7
|2
|Oakland
|100
|004
|00x_5
|5
|0
a-struck out for Bemboom in the 9th.
E_Urías (2), Odor (1). LOB_Baltimore 7, Oakland 5. 2B_Hays (3), Mateo (2), Murphy (5). 3B_Mullins (1). RBIs_Hays (1), McKinney (3), Neuse (6), Pache (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Bemboom, McKenna 2, Mountcastle); Oakland 2 (Kemp, Bethancourt). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 7; Oakland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Mullins, McKinney. GIDP_Odor.
DP_Oakland 2 (Smith, McKinney; Brown, Murphy, Brown).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|67
|2.25
|Krehbiel, L, 1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|32
|0.00
|Diplán
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Akin
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 2-1
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|83
|3.63
|Acevedo
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.00
|Grimm
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.25
|Jiménez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Diplán 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:59. A_17,503 (46,847).
