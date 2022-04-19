Trending:
Oakland 5, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 1:02 am
< a min read
      
Baltimore Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 31 5 5 3
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Kemp lf 3 1 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
Santander lf 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 1 0
Mancini dh 3 0 1 0 McKinney 1b 4 1 1 1
Odor 2b 3 1 0 0 Bethancourt dh 4 1 0 0
Urías 3b 4 0 2 0 Brown rf 3 1 0 0
Hays rf 4 0 2 1 Neuse 2b 3 1 2 1
Bemboom c 3 0 0 0 Smith 3b 3 0 0 0
McKenna ph 1 0 0 0 Pache cf 3 0 1 1
Mateo ss 3 0 1 0
Baltimore 000 010 000 1
Oakland 100 004 00x 5

E_Urías (2), Odor (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, Oakland 5. 2B_Hays (3), Mateo (2), Murphy (5). 3B_Mullins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Watkins 5 2 1 1 2 1
Krehbiel L,1-1 2-3 1 3 0 1 2
Diplán 1-3 2 1 0 0 0
Akin 2 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Montas W,2-1 6 2 1 1 2 5
Acevedo 1 2 0 0 0 1
Grimm 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jiménez 1 2 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:59. A_17,503 (46,847).

