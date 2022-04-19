Oakland 5, Baltimore 1

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|3
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kemp lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKinney 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bethancourt dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Brown rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Neuse 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Oakland
|100
|004
|00x
|—
|5
E_Urías (2), Odor (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, Oakland 5. 2B_Hays (3), Mateo (2), Murphy (5). 3B_Mullins (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Watkins
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Krehbiel L,1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Diplán
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Akin
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas W,2-1
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Acevedo
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Grimm
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jiménez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:59. A_17,503 (46,847).
