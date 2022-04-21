Oakland 6, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Santander lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neuse 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Mancini dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|McKenna ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Bethancourt dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Allen 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|210
|—
|4
|Oakland
|002
|020
|20x
|—
|6
E_N.Allen (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Oakland 5. 2B_Hays (4), Mullins (2), Neuse (1), Kemp (1), N.Allen (1), Murphy (6). HR_Pache (2), Murphy (3). SF_McKenna (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wells L,0-2
|2
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Krehbiel
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Akin
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Tate
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blackburn W,2-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Moll H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Grimm H,1
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Acevedo H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Jackson H,2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jiménez S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Grimm (Mountcastle). WP_Z.Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:50. A_4,429 (46,847).
