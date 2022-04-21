Trending:
Oakland 6, Baltimore 4

The Associated Press
April 21, 2022 6:42 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 7 4 Totals 35 6 11 6
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 Kemp lf 4 2 2 0
Santander lf 3 0 0 0 Neuse 3b 4 1 3 2
Mancini dh 2 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 1 3 3
McKenna ph-dh 1 1 1 1 Brown 1b 4 0 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 3 2 1 0 Bethancourt dh 4 0 0 0
Odor 2b 4 0 1 1 McKinney rf 4 0 0 0
Hays rf 4 0 2 2 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0
Urías 3b 4 0 1 0 Pache cf 4 1 1 1
Bemboom c 3 0 0 0 N.Allen 2b 3 1 1 0
Mateo ss 3 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 010 210 4
Oakland 002 020 20x 6

E_N.Allen (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Oakland 5. 2B_Hays (4), Mullins (2), Neuse (1), Kemp (1), N.Allen (1), Murphy (6). HR_Pache (2), Murphy (3). SF_McKenna (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Wells L,0-2 2 1-3 5 2 2 0 1
Krehbiel 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Akin 2 2 2 2 0 2
Tate 1 3 2 2 0 1
Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Blackburn W,2-0 5 3 1 1 0 4
Moll H,3 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Grimm H,1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Acevedo H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Z.Jackson H,2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Jiménez S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Grimm (Mountcastle). WP_Z.Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:50. A_4,429 (46,847).

