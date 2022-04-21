Trending:
Oakland 6, Baltimore 4

The Associated Press
April 21, 2022 6:42 pm
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 7 4 1 9
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .196
Santander lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .275
Mancini dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .234
a-McKenna ph-dh 1 1 1 1 0 0 .200
Mountcastle 1b 3 2 1 0 0 2 .235
Odor 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .161
Hays rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .244
Urías 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .186
Bemboom c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .063
Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 11 6 0 7
Kemp lf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .311
Neuse 3b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .368
Murphy c 4 1 3 3 0 0 .259
Brown 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Bethancourt dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .208
McKinney rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .118
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .234
Pache cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .208
N.Allen 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .167
Baltimore 000 010 210_4 7 0
Oakland 002 020 20x_6 11 1

a- for Mancini in the 6th.

E_N.Allen (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, Oakland 5. 2B_Hays (4), Mullins (2), Neuse (1), Kemp (1), N.Allen (1), Murphy (6). HR_Pache (2), off Wells; Murphy (3), off Akin. RBIs_Hays 2 (3), Odor (3), McKenna (1), Pache (6), Neuse 2 (8), Murphy 3 (11). CS_Santander (1). SF_McKenna.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Bemboom, Mateo 2); Oakland 3 (Brown 2, Bethancourt). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 8; Oakland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bemboom, Brown. GIDP_Bemboom.

DP_Oakland 1 (Neuse, Brown).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wells, L, 0-2 2 1-3 5 2 2 0 1 54 6.75
Krehbiel 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 0.00
Akin 2 2 2 2 0 2 25 1.86
Tate 1 3 2 2 0 1 17 3.24
Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 18.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Blackburn, W, 2-0 5 3 1 1 0 4 62 1.80
Moll, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00
Grimm, H, 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 11 6.23
Acevedo, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.14
Z.Jackson, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 2 23 5.40
Jiménez, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Krehbiel 2-0, Grimm 1-0, Acevedo 2-0. HBP_Grimm (Mountcastle). WP_Z.Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_2:50. A_4,429 (46,847).

Top Stories