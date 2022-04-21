Oakland 6, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|1
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Santander lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Mancini dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|a-McKenna ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.161
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|0
|7
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Neuse 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.368
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.259
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Bethancourt dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|McKinney rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.118
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|N.Allen 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|210_4
|7
|0
|Oakland
|002
|020
|20x_6
|11
|1
a- for Mancini in the 6th.
E_N.Allen (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, Oakland 5. 2B_Hays (4), Mullins (2), Neuse (1), Kemp (1), N.Allen (1), Murphy (6). HR_Pache (2), off Wells; Murphy (3), off Akin. RBIs_Hays 2 (3), Odor (3), McKenna (1), Pache (6), Neuse 2 (8), Murphy 3 (11). CS_Santander (1). SF_McKenna.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Bemboom, Mateo 2); Oakland 3 (Brown 2, Bethancourt). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 8; Oakland 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Bemboom, Brown. GIDP_Bemboom.
DP_Oakland 1 (Neuse, Brown).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, L, 0-2
|2
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|54
|6.75
|Krehbiel
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Akin
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|1.86
|Tate
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|3.24
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|18.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, W, 2-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|62
|1.80
|Moll, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Grimm, H, 1
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|6.23
|Acevedo, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.14
|Z.Jackson, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|5.40
|Jiménez, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Krehbiel 2-0, Grimm 1-0, Acevedo 2-0. HBP_Grimm (Mountcastle). WP_Z.Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_2:50. A_4,429 (46,847).
