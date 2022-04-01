On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Orioles 3, Phillies 2

The Associated Press
April 1, 2022 4:52 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 28 3 5 3
B.Stott 2b 3 0 1 0 Mullins dh 2 0 0 0
Trreyes 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Tylor dh 1 0 0 0
Al.Bohm 3b 3 2 2 1 J.Mateo ss 2 2 1 1
Y.Munoz ss 1 0 0 0 R.Mrtin ss 1 0 0 0
Cstllns lf 3 0 0 0 Mntcstl 1b 3 1 1 2
Ja.Carr lf 1 0 0 0 J.Ortiz 2b 1 0 0 0
Hoskins dh 3 0 1 0 Mancini rf 3 0 0 0
D L Crz ph 0 0 0 0 Dschbch 1b 1 0 0 0
Camargo 1b 3 0 1 1 Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
M.Tatum 1b 1 0 0 0 Nttnghm c 2 0 1 0
Verling cf 3 0 0 0 Bemboom c 1 0 0 0
G.Stbbs c 3 0 0 0 Wstburg 3b 3 0 2 0
M.Mniak rf 3 0 0 0 C.Cwser cf 2 0 0 0
N.Maton ss 2 0 0 0 J.Rhdes lf 3 0 0 0
Philadelphia 100 100 000 2
Baltimore 201 000 00(x) 3

E_Maton (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Baltimore 2. LOB_Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 4. 2B_Westburg (1). HR_Bohm (1), Mateo (2), Mountcastle (2). SB_Westburg (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Suarez L, 0-1 2 2 2 2 2 3
Knebel 1 1 1 1 0 1
Falter 3 1 0 0 0 1
Nelson 2 1 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Lyles W, 1-0 5 4 2 2 0 2
Lopez H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Scott H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Krehbiel H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Lakins Sr. S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Mullins by_Falter.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Bill Welke; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:18. A_2866

Top Stories