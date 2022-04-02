On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orioles, Mancini avoid arbitration with $7.5 million deal

The Associated Press
April 2, 2022 8:46 pm
< a min read
      

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and slugger Trey Mancini have agreed on a $7.5 million, one-year deal to avoid arbitration that includes a $10 million mutual option for the 2023 season.

The 30-year-old Mancini missed all of 2020 after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer that March. He returned in 2021 and batted .255 with 21 homers, 71 RBIs and a .758 OPS in 147 games.

The fan favorite also finished second to Mets star Pete Alonso at the 2021 All-Star Home Run Derby.

If Baltimore declines Mancini’s 2023 option, he’ll get a $250,000 buyout.

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News