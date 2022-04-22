Orioles visit the Angels to begin 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (4-9, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-4, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (0-0, 8.59 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -185, Orioles +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Baltimore Orioles on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 3-3 record at home and an 8-4 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .409 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

Baltimore has gone 3-3 at home and 4-9 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .298 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has two doubles and three home runs for the Angels. Brandon Marsh is 7-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander has a .275 batting average to rank second on the Orioles, and has two doubles and a home run. Austin Hays is 10-for-35 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 8-2, .249 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .206 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (hand), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Robinson Chirinos: day-to-day (face), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

