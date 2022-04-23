Trending:
Orlando City brings shutout streak into matchup against the New York Red Bulls

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 2:03 am
1 min read
      

New York Red Bulls (3-2-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (4-2-2, second in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +137, New York +210, Draw +222; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City heads into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls after securing two straight shutout wins.

Orlando is 3-1-1 against conference opponents. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 31 shots on goal, averaging 3.9 per game.

The Red Bulls are 2-1-1 in conference matchups. The Red Bulls rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 10 goals led by Lewis Morgan with three.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ercan Kara has scored two goals with two assists for Orlando. Alexandre Pato has two goals and two assists.

Morgan has three goals and one assist for the Red Bulls. Omir Fernandez has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Orlando: Averaging 1.3 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Red Bulls: Averaging 1.4 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Antonio Carlos (injured).

Red Bulls: Caden Clark (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Wikelman Carmona (injured), Cameron Harper (injured), Andres Reyes (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

