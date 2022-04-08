Orlando City faces the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

Chicago Fire (2-0-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (2-2-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +109, Chicago +254, Draw +235; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City takes on the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.

Orlando is 1-1-1 against conference opponents. Orlando is ninth in the MLS with seven goals led by Alexandre Pato with two.

The Fire are 1-0-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire are the MLS leader conceding only one goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pato has two goals and one assist for Orlando. Junior Urso has two goals.

Kacper Przybylko has two goals for the Fire. Jonathan Bornstein has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Orlando: Averaging 1.2 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Fire: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks through five games while allowing 0.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Michael Halliday (injured).

Fire: Jhon Jader Duran Palacio (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

