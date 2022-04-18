Trending:
Pacific-leading Flames race to early lead, beat Chicago 5-2

The Associated Press
April 18, 2022 10:48 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau, Dillon Dube and Blake Coleman scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday night.

Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as playoff-bound Calgary won for the seventh time in eight games. Gaudreau and Oliver Kylington tacked on long empty-netters for the Pacific Division leaders in the final 1:32.

Chicago lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Tyler Johnson and Alec Regula scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 30 stops.

The Blackhawks finished the game without Mackenzie Entwistle after the forward departed in the first period with a right shoulder injury.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

