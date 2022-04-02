Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Padres 4, Royals 2

The Associated Press
April 2, 2022 1:29 am
< a min read
      
Kansas City San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 8 2 Totals 31 4 10 4
Mrrfeld rf 1 1 1 0 Grisham cf 2 1 2 2
Olvares rf 1 0 0 0 Merrill 3b 2 0 0 0
Wtt Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0 Machado 3b 2 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 2 0 1 0 J.Azcar lf 1 0 0 0
S.Perez c 3 1 2 1 Crnwrth 2b 2 0 1 1
M.Mssey 2b 2 0 1 0 N.Mzara rf 2 0 1 1
Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 1 Lu.Voit dh 3 0 2 0
E.Rvera 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Alfro dh 1 0 0 0
Santana dh 3 0 0 0 E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 0 0
S.Mtias dh 1 0 0 0 Lberato cf 1 0 0 0
H.Dzier 1b 3 0 1 0 W.Myers rf 2 0 0 0
N.Eaton lf 0 0 0 0 Hnojosa 2b 1 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 3 0 1 0 J.Prfar lf 1 1 1 0
K.Isbel cf 1 0 0 0 Kohlwey 1b 1 0 0 0
M.Tylor cf 3 0 0 0 Cratini c 4 1 2 0
Glnnnng ss 1 0 0 0 Ha-.Kim ss 2 1 0 0
N.Lopez 2b 2 0 1 0 C.Abrms ss 1 0 1 0
F.Frmin c 2 0 0 0
Kansas City 101 000 000 2
San Diego 120 001 00(x) 4

E_Kim (3). DP_Kansas City 3, San Diego 0. LOB_Kansas City 11, San Diego 11. 2B_Perez (3), Grisham (1). 3B_Dozier (1). HR_Perez (2), Grisham (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Heasley L, 0-1 1 1-3 5 3 3 3 3
Payamps 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Snider 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Speier 2-3 2 0 0 1 1
Tapia 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Coleman 1 1 1 1 2 2
Clarke 2 1 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Darvish W, 2-0 4 1-3 5 2 2 2 4
Krol H, 3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Crismatt H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Wilson H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2
Kopps S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 3

WP_Coleman; Clarke.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ben May; Third, John Libka.

        Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.

T_3:32. A_4312

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|8 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
4|8 Virtual Security Clearance Job Fair
4|8 2022 Procurement Playbook - USAID -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories