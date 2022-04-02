Padres 4, Royals 2

|Kansas City
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|10
|4
|Mrrfeld rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Olvares rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Merrill 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wtt Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Azcar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Crnwrth 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|M.Mssey 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N.Mzara rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lu.Voit dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|E.Rvera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Alfro dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Hsmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Mtias dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lberato cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Myers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Eaton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hnojosa 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Prfar lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|K.Isbel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kohlwey 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Glnnnng ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ha-.Kim ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|N.Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Abrms ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|F.Frmin c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|000
|–
|2
|San Diego
|120
|001
|00(x)
|–
|4
E_Kim (3). DP_Kansas City 3, San Diego 0. LOB_Kansas City 11, San Diego 11. 2B_Perez (3), Grisham (1). 3B_Dozier (1). HR_Perez (2), Grisham (1).
|Kansas City
|Heasley L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Payamps
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Snider
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Speier
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tapia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coleman
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Clarke
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Diego
|Darvish W, 2-0
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Krol H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crismatt H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kopps S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
WP_Coleman; Clarke.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ben May; Third, John Libka.
T_3:32. A_4312
