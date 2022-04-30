Padres bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Pirates

San Diego Padres (14-7, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (8-11, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (2-2, 3.47 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-2, 6.46 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -166, Pirates +144; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres are looking to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh is 4-5 in home games and 8-11 overall. The Pirates have a 4-10 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Diego has a 6-4 record in home games and a 14-7 record overall. The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.51.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has six doubles and five RBI for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 12-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has three home runs, nine walks and 13 RBI while hitting .388 for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 13-for-31 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .216 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Padres: 8-2, .238 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Tucker: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Banda: 10-Day IL (illness), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Luke Voit: 10-Day IL (biceps), Pierce Johnson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

