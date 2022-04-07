Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Padres’ Darvish has no-hitter through 6 vs. D-backs

DAVID BRANDT
April 7, 2022 11:58 pm
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Yu Darvish has pitched six hitless innings for the San Diego Padres in their opening game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

The five-time All-Star is making his third opening day start and second for the Padres. The 35-year-old has struck out three and walked four. He’s unlikely to finish the game after throwing 92 pitches through six. Pitchers all around the game are on limited pitch counts this early into a season that follows a shortened spring training.

Bob Feller threw baseball’s only opening-day no-hitter for Cleveland in 1940. The Hall of Famer was 21 years old when he accomplished the feat against the White Sox.

There were a record nine no-hitters thrown across the majors last season. Most of those came before a midseason crackdown by Major League Baseball on the use of illegal sticky substances by pitchers.

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

The Padres led 2-0. It’s a rough offensive start for the Diamondbacks, who are trying to bounce back from a 110-loss season.

___

Follow David Brandt at www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|14 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
4|14 Dynamic Drainage Design with OpenRoads
4|14 Securing Government Contractors under...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories