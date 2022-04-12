Trending:
Padres seek to extend win streak, take on the Giants

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 2:41 am
San Diego Padres (4-1) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-2)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, three strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -112, Padres -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres seek to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record at home last season. The Giants slugged .440 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.5 home runs per game.

San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 34-47 record in road games last season. The Padres scored 4.5 runs per game while giving up 4.4 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Blake Snell: day-to-day (adductor), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (oblique), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

