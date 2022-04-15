Trending:
Padres take on the Braves after Machado’s 5-hit game

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (3-5) vs. San Diego Padres (5-3)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (1-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, six strikeouts); Padres: MacKenzie Gore (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -118, Braves -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Atlanta Braves after Manny Machado had five hits against the Braves on Thursday.

San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Padres averaged 8.1 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season. The Braves pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA last season while averaging 9.1 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Padres: Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (oblique), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

