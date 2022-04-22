Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Padres take on the Dodgers on home winning streak

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Los Angeles Dodgers (9-3, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (9-5, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, five strikeouts); Padres: Nick Martinez (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -174, Padres +149; over/under is 8 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego has gone 5-2 in home games and 9-5 overall. The Padres have hit 12 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 6-1 record at home and a 9-3 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks third in the NL.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Nola has a home run for the Padres. Manny Machado is 15-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI for the Dodgers. Cody Bellinger is 12-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Padres: Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|28 2022 Columbus Virtual CISO Roundtable
4|28 Virtual OARnet VMware Education Day
4|28 Build a More Secure Future with Google...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories