Pascal Siakam helps Raptors rally to beat Rockets 117-115

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. made the winning layup with 4.8 seconds left and the Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets 117-115 on Friday night.

Trent added 26 points for the Raptors in their home finale. With one game left in the regular season, they will be no worse than the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors finished with a 24-17 record at home, while the last-place Rockets lost their sixth in a row and finished with NBA-worst 9-32 road record.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 33 points and 10 rebounds for Houston. Josh Anderson added 20 points.

The Rockets led 53-29 early in the second quarter. But with Siakam scoring 13 points late in the first half, the Raptors closed to 66-57.

The Raptors shot the ball much better to start the second half. Trent’ss 3-pointer capped a 21-12 run that tied it at 78 with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter.

The Rockets led 95-85 after three quarters.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Built a 36-20 first-quarter lead on 15 of 23 field-goal shooting, including Porter’s 3 of 4 in 3-point attempts. … A technical foul on Jae’Sean Tate early in the third quarter allowed Toronto to pull to 72-70.

Raptors: G Fred VanVleet (sore right knee) missed a second straight game. … F Yuta Watanabe (left quadriceps) returned after a four-game absence. … G OG Anunoby (right quad contusion) missed his fourth consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Atlanta on Sunday.

Raptors: At New York on Sunday night.

