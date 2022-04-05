PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
April 5, 2022 5:01 pm
Through April 4

Points Money
1. Scottie Scheffler 2,170 $7,398,014
2. Sam Burns 1,390 $3,953,031
3. Cameron Smith 1,354 $5,797,375
4. Hideki Matsuyama 1,321 $4,028,633
5. Tom Hoge 1,168 $3,418,201
6. Talor Gooch 1,140 $3,153,057
7. Viktor Hovland 1,074 $3,692,256
8. Sungjae Im 960 $2,598,857
9. Joaquin Niemann 849 $3,081,496
10. J.J. Spaun 842 $2,312,107
11. Luke List 823 $2,407,817
12. Max Homa 822 $2,450,349
13. Collin Morikawa 802 $2,902,546
14. Justin Thomas 759 $2,296,240
15. Kevin Kisner 753 $3,057,355
16. Sepp Straka 751 $2,479,750
17. Jon Rahm 735 $2,148,830
18. Seamus Power 733 $2,074,328
19. Cameron Young 729 $2,309,114
20. Russell Henley 716 $2,109,305
21. Maverick McNealy 704 $1,949,429
22. Will Zalatoris 701 $2,138,962
23. Patrick Cantlay 693 $2,068,711
24. Cameron Tringale 665 $2,129,771
25. Lucas Herbert 662 $1,837,475
26. Jason Kokrak 662 $1,864,899
27. Rory McIlroy 656 $2,386,111
28. Keith Mitchell 614 $2,022,108
29. Hudson Swafford 594 $1,583,604
30. Mackenzie Hughes 592 $1,624,251
31. Matt Jones 587 $1,719,562
32. Billy Horschel 564 $1,890,508
33. Marc Leishman 535 $1,437,255
34. Si Woo Kim 528 $1,449,643
35. Matthew Wolff 525 $1,379,926
36. Corey Conners 505 $1,740,363
37. Adam Hadwin 500 $1,650,123
38. Mito Pereira 497 $1,199,333
39. Sebastian Munoz 496 $1,452,802
40. Chad Ramey 493 $1,100,898
41. Denny McCarthy 482 $1,273,567
42. Davis Riley 478 $1,268,164
43. Keegan Bradley 477 $1,985,191
44. Matt Kuchar 472 $1,308,271
45. Jordan Spieth 455 $1,387,964
46. Troy Merritt 452 $1,256,060
47. Beau Hossler 446 $1,315,912
48. Tyrrell Hatton 441 $1,685,014
49. Shane Lowry 436 $1,437,446
50. Xander Schauffele 436 $1,289,614
51. Lanto Griffin 433 $1,232,109
52. Sahith Theegala 422 $1,147,047
53. Matt Fitzpatrick 421 $1,323,561
54. Alex Noren 419 $1,253,456
55. Anirban Lahiri 418 $2,443,896
56. Gary Woodland 414 $1,368,800
57. Brendan Steele 410 $1,456,472
58. Brooks Koepka 399 $1,249,728
59. Patrick Reed 389 $1,040,856
60. Scott Stallings 389 $1,001,656
61. Adam Scott 385 $1,312,199
62. Danny Lee 384 $968,559
63. Chris Kirk 380 $1,192,316
64. Carlos Ortiz 378 $980,917
65. Russell Knox 368 $1,331,739
66. Nick Watney 364 $962,232
67. Aaron Wise 356 $1,027,554
68. Daniel Berger 347 $1,158,969
69. Joel Dahmen 345 $1,007,569
70. Brian Harman 343 $1,026,223
71. Alex Smalley 340 $815,452
72. Taylor Pendrith 336 $966,624
73. Harold Varner III 327 $1,223,611
74. Matthew NeSmith 325 $832,710
75. Jhonattan Vegas 325 $797,639
76. Abraham Ancer 318 $1,076,095
77. C.T. Pan 315 $946,220
78. Andrew Putnam 311 $813,017
79. Paul Casey 304 $1,704,626
80. Ryan Brehm 304 $682,536
81. Kevin Tway 303 $815,186
82. Dylan Frittelli 300 $760,323
83. Hayden Buckley 296 $809,954
84. Lee Hodges 286 $801,838
85. Nate Lashley 282 $602,680
86. Matthias Schwab 279 $748,806
87. Kramer Hickok 278 $716,846
88. Kevin Streelman 276 $780,629
89. Brendon Todd 276 $724,285
90. Dustin Johnson 276 $1,332,198
91. Robert Streb 272 $801,593
92. Adam Long 272 $678,426
93. Patrick Rodgers 271 $691,462
94. Aaron Rai 271 $713,802
95. Adam Schenk 269 $668,576
96. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 267 $703,411
97. Taylor Moore 267 $665,504
98. Max McGreevy 266 $628,965
99. Charles Howell III 258 $664,377
100. Vince Whaley 252 $608,698
101. Patton Kizzire 251 $726,815
102. Michael Thompson 247 $705,864
103. Lucas Glover 246 $690,058
104. Sam Ryder 245 $757,330
105. Peter Malnati 244 $604,052
106. Nick Taylor 241 $575,182
107. Tommy Fleetwood 239 $806,546
108. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 236 $670,025
109. Brian Stuard 235 $593,365
110. Adam Svensson 230 $600,243
111. Pat Perez 223 $732,024
112. Justin Rose 221 $616,678
113. Kurt Kitayama 220 $612,231
114. David Lipsky 217 $513,159
115. Greyson Sigg 213 $431,493
116. Rickie Fowler 212 $708,752
117. Sergio Garcia 212 $627,718
118. Martin Laird 209 $515,770
119. Doug Ghim 199 $896,406
120. John Huh 199 $521,969
121. Jason Day 197 $574,189
122. Wyndham Clark 196 $464,230
123. Erik Van Rooyen 196 $717,524
124. Ryan Palmer 192 $459,770
125. Andrew Landry 191 $498,700
126. Chez Reavie 188 $544,757
127. Webb Simpson 186 $524,218
128. Henrik Norlander 184 $503,001
129. Zach Johnson 182 $466,139
130. Mark Hubbard 179 $391,186
131. Rory Sabbatini 177 $453,969
132. Martin Trainer 177 $466,697
133. Kevin Na 174 $475,741
134. Trey Mullinax 172 $424,767
135. Louis Oosthuizen 170 $476,011
136. Matt Wallace 170 $540,209
137. Harry Higgs 160 $454,461
138. Tyler Duncan 159 $326,068
139. Stewart Cink 159 $432,058
140. Brandon Wu 149 $317,514
141. Jonathan Byrd 147 $370,638
142. Ben Martin 146 $363,593
143. Cameron Davis 145 $351,812
144. Austin Smotherman 140 $359,158
145. Tony Finau 139 $373,714
146. Graeme McDowell 139 $407,443
147. Sung Kang 139 $297,916
148. Andrew Novak 137 $285,171
149. Francesco Molinari 131 $416,845
150. Scott Piercy 127 $321,311

