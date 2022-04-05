PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through April 4

Points Money 1. Scottie Scheffler 2,170 $7,398,014 2. Sam Burns 1,390 $3,953,031 3. Cameron Smith 1,354 $5,797,375 4. Hideki Matsuyama 1,321 $4,028,633 5. Tom Hoge 1,168 $3,418,201 6. Talor Gooch 1,140 $3,153,057 7. Viktor Hovland 1,074 $3,692,256 8. Sungjae Im 960 $2,598,857 9. Joaquin Niemann 849 $3,081,496 10. J.J. Spaun 842 $2,312,107 11. Luke List 823 $2,407,817 12. Max Homa 822 $2,450,349 13. Collin Morikawa 802 $2,902,546 14. Justin Thomas 759 $2,296,240 15. Kevin Kisner 753 $3,057,355 16. Sepp Straka 751 $2,479,750 17. Jon Rahm 735 $2,148,830 18. Seamus Power 733 $2,074,328 19. Cameron Young 729 $2,309,114 20. Russell Henley 716 $2,109,305 21. Maverick McNealy 704 $1,949,429 22. Will Zalatoris 701 $2,138,962 23. Patrick Cantlay 693 $2,068,711 24. Cameron Tringale 665 $2,129,771 25. Lucas Herbert 662 $1,837,475 26. Jason Kokrak 662 $1,864,899 27. Rory McIlroy 656 $2,386,111 28. Keith Mitchell 614 $2,022,108 29. Hudson Swafford 594 $1,583,604 30. Mackenzie Hughes 592 $1,624,251 31. Matt Jones 587 $1,719,562 32. Billy Horschel 564 $1,890,508 33. Marc Leishman 535 $1,437,255 34. Si Woo Kim 528 $1,449,643 35. Matthew Wolff 525 $1,379,926 36. Corey Conners 505 $1,740,363 37. Adam Hadwin 500 $1,650,123 38. Mito Pereira 497 $1,199,333 39. Sebastian Munoz 496 $1,452,802 40. Chad Ramey 493 $1,100,898 41. Denny McCarthy 482 $1,273,567 42. Davis Riley 478 $1,268,164 43. Keegan Bradley 477 $1,985,191 44. Matt Kuchar 472 $1,308,271 45. Jordan Spieth 455 $1,387,964 46. Troy Merritt 452 $1,256,060 47. Beau Hossler 446 $1,315,912 48. Tyrrell Hatton 441 $1,685,014 49. Shane Lowry 436 $1,437,446 50. Xander Schauffele 436 $1,289,614 51. Lanto Griffin 433 $1,232,109 52. Sahith Theegala 422 $1,147,047 53. Matt Fitzpatrick 421 $1,323,561 54. Alex Noren 419 $1,253,456 55. Anirban Lahiri 418 $2,443,896 56. Gary Woodland 414 $1,368,800 57. Brendan Steele 410 $1,456,472 58. Brooks Koepka 399 $1,249,728 59. Patrick Reed 389 $1,040,856 60. Scott Stallings 389 $1,001,656 61. Adam Scott 385 $1,312,199 62. Danny Lee 384 $968,559 63. Chris Kirk 380 $1,192,316 64. Carlos Ortiz 378 $980,917 65. Russell Knox 368 $1,331,739 66. Nick Watney 364 $962,232 67. Aaron Wise 356 $1,027,554 68. Daniel Berger 347 $1,158,969 69. Joel Dahmen 345 $1,007,569 70. Brian Harman 343 $1,026,223 71. Alex Smalley 340 $815,452 72. Taylor Pendrith 336 $966,624 73. Harold Varner III 327 $1,223,611 74. Matthew NeSmith 325 $832,710 75. Jhonattan Vegas 325 $797,639 76. Abraham Ancer 318 $1,076,095 77. C.T. Pan 315 $946,220 78. Andrew Putnam 311 $813,017 79. Paul Casey 304 $1,704,626 80. Ryan Brehm 304 $682,536 81. Kevin Tway 303 $815,186 82. Dylan Frittelli 300 $760,323 83. Hayden Buckley 296 $809,954 84. Lee Hodges 286 $801,838 85. Nate Lashley 282 $602,680 86. Matthias Schwab 279 $748,806 87. Kramer Hickok 278 $716,846 88. Kevin Streelman 276 $780,629 89. Brendon Todd 276 $724,285 90. Dustin Johnson 276 $1,332,198 91. Robert Streb 272 $801,593 92. Adam Long 272 $678,426 93. Patrick Rodgers 271 $691,462 94. Aaron Rai 271 $713,802 95. Adam Schenk 269 $668,576 96. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 267 $703,411 97. Taylor Moore 267 $665,504 98. Max McGreevy 266 $628,965 99. Charles Howell III 258 $664,377 100. Vince Whaley 252 $608,698 101. Patton Kizzire 251 $726,815 102. Michael Thompson 247 $705,864 103. Lucas Glover 246 $690,058 104. Sam Ryder 245 $757,330 105. Peter Malnati 244 $604,052 106. Nick Taylor 241 $575,182 107. Tommy Fleetwood 239 $806,546 108. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 236 $670,025 109. Brian Stuard 235 $593,365 110. Adam Svensson 230 $600,243 111. Pat Perez 223 $732,024 112. Justin Rose 221 $616,678 113. Kurt Kitayama 220 $612,231 114. David Lipsky 217 $513,159 115. Greyson Sigg 213 $431,493 116. Rickie Fowler 212 $708,752 117. Sergio Garcia 212 $627,718 118. Martin Laird 209 $515,770 119. Doug Ghim 199 $896,406 120. John Huh 199 $521,969 121. Jason Day 197 $574,189 122. Wyndham Clark 196 $464,230 123. Erik Van Rooyen 196 $717,524 124. Ryan Palmer 192 $459,770 125. Andrew Landry 191 $498,700 126. Chez Reavie 188 $544,757 127. Webb Simpson 186 $524,218 128. Henrik Norlander 184 $503,001 129. Zach Johnson 182 $466,139 130. Mark Hubbard 179 $391,186 131. Rory Sabbatini 177 $453,969 132. Martin Trainer 177 $466,697 133. Kevin Na 174 $475,741 134. Trey Mullinax 172 $424,767 135. Louis Oosthuizen 170 $476,011 136. Matt Wallace 170 $540,209 137. Harry Higgs 160 $454,461 138. Tyler Duncan 159 $326,068 139. Stewart Cink 159 $432,058 140. Brandon Wu 149 $317,514 141. Jonathan Byrd 147 $370,638 142. Ben Martin 146 $363,593 143. Cameron Davis 145 $351,812 144. Austin Smotherman 140 $359,158 145. Tony Finau 139 $373,714 146. Graeme McDowell 139 $407,443 147. Sung Kang 139 $297,916 148. Andrew Novak 137 $285,171 149. Francesco Molinari 131 $416,845 150. Scott Piercy 127 $321,311

