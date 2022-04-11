On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 5:01 pm
2 min read
      

Through April 10

Points Money
1. Scottie Scheffler 2,770 $10,098,014
2. Cameron Smith 1,534 $6,667,375
3. Sam Burns 1,390 $3,953,031
4. Hideki Matsuyama 1,376 $4,253,966
5. Talor Gooch 1,195 $3,378,390
6. Tom Hoge 1,186 $3,481,201
7. Viktor Hovland 1,109 $3,803,256
8. Sungjae Im 1,051 $3,048,857
10. Collin Morikawa 922 $3,502,546
11. J.J. Spaun 883 $2,450,107
12. Joaquin Niemann 871 $3,157,059
13. Justin Thomas 850 $2,746,240
14. Max Homa 832 $2,490,399
15. Luke List 823 $2,407,817
16. Will Zalatoris 806 $2,660,212
17. Sepp Straka 779 $2,572,900
18. Jon Rahm 770 $2,259,830
19. Seamus Power 768 $2,185,328
20. Kevin Kisner 766 $3,108,355
21. Russell Henley 744 $2,202,455
22. Cameron Young 729 $2,309,114
23. Jason Kokrak 717 $2,090,232
24. Patrick Cantlay 710 $2,131,711
25. Maverick McNealy 704 $1,949,429
26. Cameron Tringale 665 $2,129,771
27. Rory McIlroy 986 $4,006,111
27. Lucas Herbert 662 $1,837,475
28. Hudson Swafford 622 $1,676,754
29. Shane Lowry 616 $2,307,446
30. Mackenzie Hughes 592 $1,624,251
30. Keith Mitchell 614 $2,022,108
31. Corey Conners 610 $2,261,613
33. Matt Jones 587 $1,719,562
34. Billy Horschel 579 $1,946,008
35. Marc Leishman 564 $1,530,405
36. Si Woo Kim 546 $1,512,643
37. Matthew Wolff 525 $1,379,926
38. Adam Hadwin 500 $1,650,123
39. Mito Pereira 497 $1,199,333
40. Sebastian Munoz 496 $1,452,802
41. Chad Ramey 493 $1,100,898
42. Denny McCarthy 482 $1,273,567
43. Davis Riley 478 $1,268,164
44. Keegan Bradley 477 $1,985,191
45. Matt Fitzpatrick 476 $1,548,894
46. Matt Kuchar 472 $1,308,271
47. Jordan Spieth 455 $1,387,964
48. Troy Merritt 452 $1,256,060
49. Tyrrell Hatton 449 $1,721,014
50. Beau Hossler 446 $1,315,912
51. Xander Schauffele 436 $1,289,614
52. Lanto Griffin 433 $1,232,109
53. Sahith Theegala 422 $1,147,047
54. Alex Noren 419 $1,253,456
55. Anirban Lahiri 418 $2,443,896
56. Gary Woodland 414 $1,368,800
57. Patrick Reed 411 $1,116,419
58. Brendan Steele 410 $1,456,472
58. Brooks Koepka 399 $1,249,728
60. Adam Scott 396 $1,352,249
61. Scott Stallings 389 $1,001,656
62. Danny Lee 384 $968,559
63. Chris Kirk 380 $1,192,316
64. Carlos Ortiz 378 $980,917
65. Harold Varner III 369 $1,361,611
66. Russell Knox 368 $1,331,739
67. Nick Watney 364 $962,232
68. Aaron Wise 356 $1,027,554
69. Daniel Berger 356 $1,196,319
70. Dustin Johnson 346 $1,662,198
71. Joel Dahmen 345 $1,007,569
72. Brian Harman 343 $1,026,223
73. Alex Smalley 340 $815,452
74. Taylor Pendrith 336 $966,624
75. Matthew NeSmith 325 $832,710
76. Jhonattan Vegas 325 $797,639
77. Abraham Ancer 318 $1,076,095
78. C.T. Pan 315 $946,220
79. Andrew Putnam 311 $813,017
80. Paul Casey 304 $1,704,626
81. Ryan Brehm 304 $682,536
82. Kevin Tway 303 $815,186
83. Dylan Frittelli 300 $760,323
84. Hayden Buckley 296 $809,954
85. Tommy Fleetwood 294 $1,031,879
86. Lee Hodges 286 $801,838
87. Nate Lashley 282 $602,680
88. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 280 $754,411
89. Matthias Schwab 279 $748,806
90. Kramer Hickok 278 $716,846
91. Kevin Streelman 276 $780,629
92. Brendon Todd 276 $724,285
93. Lucas Glover 275 $783,208
94. Robert Streb 272 $801,593
95. Adam Long 272 $678,426
96. Patrick Rodgers 271 $691,462
97. Aaron Rai 271 $713,802
98. Adam Schenk 269 $668,576
99. Taylor Moore 267 $665,504
100. Max McGreevy 266 $628,965
101. Charles Howell III 258 $664,377
102. Sergio Garcia 254 $765,718
103. Vince Whaley 252 $608,698
104. Patton Kizzire 251 $726,815
105. Michael Thompson 247 $705,864
106. Sam Ryder 245 $757,330
107. Peter Malnati 244 $604,052
108. Nick Taylor 241 $575,182
109. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 236 $670,025
110. Brian Stuard 235 $593,365
111. Adam Svensson 230 $600,243
112. Kevin Na 229 $701,074
113. Pat Perez 223 $732,024
114. Justin Rose 221 $616,678
115. Kurt Kitayama 220 $612,231
116. David Lipsky 217 $513,159
117. Harry Higgs 215 $679,794
118. Greyson Sigg 213 $431,493
119. Rickie Fowler 212 $708,752
120. Martin Laird 209 $515,770
121. Webb Simpson 208 $599,781
122. Doug Ghim 199 $896,406
123. John Huh 199 $521,969
124. Jason Day 197 $574,189
125. Wyndham Clark 196 $464,230
126. Erik Van Rooyen 196 $717,524
127. Ryan Palmer 192 $459,770
128. Andrew Landry 191 $498,700
129. Chez Reavie 188 $544,757
130. Henrik Norlander 184 $503,001
131. Zach Johnson 182 $466,139
132. Mark Hubbard 179 $391,186
133. Rory Sabbatini 177 $453,969
134. Martin Trainer 177 $466,697
135. Trey Mullinax 172 $424,767
135. Louis Oosthuizen 170 $476,011
137. Matt Wallace 170 $540,209
138. Danny Willett 165 $524,561
139. Stewart Cink 159 $432,058
139. Tony Finau 162 $449,277
140. Tyler Duncan 159 $326,068
142. Cameron Davis 156 $398,312
143. Brandon Wu 149 $317,514
144. Jonathan Byrd 147 $370,638
145. Ben Martin 146 $363,593
146. Austin Smotherman 140 $359,158
147. Graeme McDowell 139 $407,443
148. Sung Kang 139 $297,916
149. Andrew Novak 137 $285,171
150. Francesco Molinari 131 $416,845

