PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through April 10

Points Money 1. Scottie Scheffler 2,770 $10,098,014 2. Cameron Smith 1,534 $6,667,375 3. Sam Burns 1,390 $3,953,031 4. Hideki Matsuyama 1,376 $4,253,966 5. Talor Gooch 1,195 $3,378,390 6. Tom Hoge 1,186 $3,481,201 7. Viktor Hovland 1,109 $3,803,256 8. Sungjae Im 1,051 $3,048,857 10. Collin Morikawa 922 $3,502,546 11. J.J. Spaun 883 $2,450,107 12. Joaquin Niemann 871 $3,157,059 13. Justin Thomas 850 $2,746,240 14. Max Homa 832 $2,490,399 15. Luke List 823 $2,407,817 16. Will Zalatoris 806 $2,660,212 17. Sepp Straka 779 $2,572,900 18. Jon Rahm 770 $2,259,830 19. Seamus Power 768 $2,185,328 20. Kevin Kisner 766 $3,108,355 21. Russell Henley 744 $2,202,455 22. Cameron Young 729 $2,309,114 23. Jason Kokrak 717 $2,090,232 24. Patrick Cantlay 710 $2,131,711 25. Maverick McNealy 704 $1,949,429 26. Cameron Tringale 665 $2,129,771 27. Rory McIlroy 986 $4,006,111 27. Lucas Herbert 662 $1,837,475 28. Hudson Swafford 622 $1,676,754 29. Shane Lowry 616 $2,307,446 30. Mackenzie Hughes 592 $1,624,251 30. Keith Mitchell 614 $2,022,108 31. Corey Conners 610 $2,261,613 33. Matt Jones 587 $1,719,562 34. Billy Horschel 579 $1,946,008 35. Marc Leishman 564 $1,530,405 36. Si Woo Kim 546 $1,512,643 37. Matthew Wolff 525 $1,379,926 38. Adam Hadwin 500 $1,650,123 39. Mito Pereira 497 $1,199,333 40. Sebastian Munoz 496 $1,452,802 41. Chad Ramey 493 $1,100,898 42. Denny McCarthy 482 $1,273,567 43. Davis Riley 478 $1,268,164 44. Keegan Bradley 477 $1,985,191 45. Matt Fitzpatrick 476 $1,548,894 46. Matt Kuchar 472 $1,308,271 47. Jordan Spieth 455 $1,387,964 48. Troy Merritt 452 $1,256,060 49. Tyrrell Hatton 449 $1,721,014 50. Beau Hossler 446 $1,315,912 51. Xander Schauffele 436 $1,289,614 52. Lanto Griffin 433 $1,232,109 53. Sahith Theegala 422 $1,147,047 54. Alex Noren 419 $1,253,456 55. Anirban Lahiri 418 $2,443,896 56. Gary Woodland 414 $1,368,800 57. Patrick Reed 411 $1,116,419 58. Brendan Steele 410 $1,456,472 58. Brooks Koepka 399 $1,249,728 60. Adam Scott 396 $1,352,249 61. Scott Stallings 389 $1,001,656 62. Danny Lee 384 $968,559 63. Chris Kirk 380 $1,192,316 64. Carlos Ortiz 378 $980,917 65. Harold Varner III 369 $1,361,611 66. Russell Knox 368 $1,331,739 67. Nick Watney 364 $962,232 68. Aaron Wise 356 $1,027,554 69. Daniel Berger 356 $1,196,319 70. Dustin Johnson 346 $1,662,198 71. Joel Dahmen 345 $1,007,569 72. Brian Harman 343 $1,026,223 73. Alex Smalley 340 $815,452 74. Taylor Pendrith 336 $966,624 75. Matthew NeSmith 325 $832,710 76. Jhonattan Vegas 325 $797,639 77. Abraham Ancer 318 $1,076,095 78. C.T. Pan 315 $946,220 79. Andrew Putnam 311 $813,017 80. Paul Casey 304 $1,704,626 81. Ryan Brehm 304 $682,536 82. Kevin Tway 303 $815,186 83. Dylan Frittelli 300 $760,323 84. Hayden Buckley 296 $809,954 85. Tommy Fleetwood 294 $1,031,879 86. Lee Hodges 286 $801,838 87. Nate Lashley 282 $602,680 88. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 280 $754,411 89. Matthias Schwab 279 $748,806 90. Kramer Hickok 278 $716,846 91. Kevin Streelman 276 $780,629 92. Brendon Todd 276 $724,285 93. Lucas Glover 275 $783,208 94. Robert Streb 272 $801,593 95. Adam Long 272 $678,426 96. Patrick Rodgers 271 $691,462 97. Aaron Rai 271 $713,802 98. Adam Schenk 269 $668,576 99. Taylor Moore 267 $665,504 100. Max McGreevy 266 $628,965 101. Charles Howell III 258 $664,377 102. Sergio Garcia 254 $765,718 103. Vince Whaley 252 $608,698 104. Patton Kizzire 251 $726,815 105. Michael Thompson 247 $705,864 106. Sam Ryder 245 $757,330 107. Peter Malnati 244 $604,052 108. Nick Taylor 241 $575,182 109. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 236 $670,025 110. Brian Stuard 235 $593,365 111. Adam Svensson 230 $600,243 112. Kevin Na 229 $701,074 113. Pat Perez 223 $732,024 114. Justin Rose 221 $616,678 115. Kurt Kitayama 220 $612,231 116. David Lipsky 217 $513,159 117. Harry Higgs 215 $679,794 118. Greyson Sigg 213 $431,493 119. Rickie Fowler 212 $708,752 120. Martin Laird 209 $515,770 121. Webb Simpson 208 $599,781 122. Doug Ghim 199 $896,406 123. John Huh 199 $521,969 124. Jason Day 197 $574,189 125. Wyndham Clark 196 $464,230 126. Erik Van Rooyen 196 $717,524 127. Ryan Palmer 192 $459,770 128. Andrew Landry 191 $498,700 129. Chez Reavie 188 $544,757 130. Henrik Norlander 184 $503,001 131. Zach Johnson 182 $466,139 132. Mark Hubbard 179 $391,186 133. Rory Sabbatini 177 $453,969 134. Martin Trainer 177 $466,697 135. Trey Mullinax 172 $424,767 135. Louis Oosthuizen 170 $476,011 137. Matt Wallace 170 $540,209 138. Danny Willett 165 $524,561 139. Stewart Cink 159 $432,058 139. Tony Finau 162 $449,277 140. Tyler Duncan 159 $326,068 142. Cameron Davis 156 $398,312 143. Brandon Wu 149 $317,514 144. Jonathan Byrd 147 $370,638 145. Ben Martin 146 $363,593 146. Austin Smotherman 140 $359,158 147. Graeme McDowell 139 $407,443 148. Sung Kang 139 $297,916 149. Andrew Novak 137 $285,171 150. Francesco Molinari 131 $416,845

