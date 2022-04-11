PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through April 10
|
|
|Points
|Money
|1.
|Scottie Scheffler
|2,770
|$10,098,014
|2.
|Cameron Smith
|1,534
|$6,667,375
|3.
|Sam Burns
|1,390
|$3,953,031
|4.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,376
|$4,253,966
|5.
|Talor Gooch
|1,195
|$3,378,390
|6.
|Tom Hoge
|1,186
|$3,481,201
|7.
|Viktor Hovland
|1,109
|$3,803,256
|8.
|Sungjae Im
|1,051
|$3,048,857
|10.
|Collin Morikawa
|922
|$3,502,546
|11.
|J.J. Spaun
|883
|$2,450,107
|12.
|Joaquin Niemann
|871
|$3,157,059
|13.
|Justin Thomas
|850
|$2,746,240
|14.
|Max Homa
|832
|$2,490,399
|15.
|Luke List
|823
|$2,407,817
|16.
|Will Zalatoris
|806
|$2,660,212
|17.
|Sepp Straka
|779
|$2,572,900
|18.
|Jon Rahm
|770
|$2,259,830
|19.
|Seamus Power
|768
|$2,185,328
|20.
|Kevin Kisner
|766
|$3,108,355
|21.
|Russell Henley
|744
|$2,202,455
|22.
|Cameron Young
|729
|$2,309,114
|23.
|Jason Kokrak
|717
|$2,090,232
|24.
|Patrick Cantlay
|710
|$2,131,711
|25.
|Maverick McNealy
|704
|$1,949,429
|26.
|Cameron Tringale
|665
|$2,129,771
|27.
|Rory McIlroy
|986
|$4,006,111
|27.
|Lucas Herbert
|662
|$1,837,475
|28.
|Hudson Swafford
|622
|$1,676,754
|29.
|Shane Lowry
|616
|$2,307,446
|30.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|592
|$1,624,251
|30.
|Keith Mitchell
|614
|$2,022,108
|31.
|Corey Conners
|610
|$2,261,613
|33.
|Matt Jones
|587
|$1,719,562
|34.
|Billy Horschel
|579
|$1,946,008
|35.
|Marc Leishman
|564
|$1,530,405
|36.
|Si Woo Kim
|546
|$1,512,643
|37.
|Matthew Wolff
|525
|$1,379,926
|38.
|Adam Hadwin
|500
|$1,650,123
|39.
|Mito Pereira
|497
|$1,199,333
|40.
|Sebastian Munoz
|496
|$1,452,802
|41.
|Chad Ramey
|493
|$1,100,898
|42.
|Denny McCarthy
|482
|$1,273,567
|43.
|Davis Riley
|478
|$1,268,164
|44.
|Keegan Bradley
|477
|$1,985,191
|45.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|476
|$1,548,894
|46.
|Matt Kuchar
|472
|$1,308,271
|47.
|Jordan Spieth
|455
|$1,387,964
|48.
|Troy Merritt
|452
|$1,256,060
|49.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|449
|$1,721,014
|50.
|Beau Hossler
|446
|$1,315,912
|51.
|Xander Schauffele
|436
|$1,289,614
|52.
|Lanto Griffin
|433
|$1,232,109
|53.
|Sahith Theegala
|422
|$1,147,047
|54.
|Alex Noren
|419
|$1,253,456
|55.
|Anirban Lahiri
|418
|$2,443,896
|56.
|Gary Woodland
|414
|$1,368,800
|57.
|Patrick Reed
|411
|$1,116,419
|58.
|Brendan Steele
|410
|$1,456,472
|58.
|Brooks Koepka
|399
|$1,249,728
|60.
|Adam Scott
|396
|$1,352,249
|61.
|Scott Stallings
|389
|$1,001,656
|62.
|Danny Lee
|384
|$968,559
|63.
|Chris Kirk
|380
|$1,192,316
|64.
|Carlos Ortiz
|378
|$980,917
|65.
|Harold Varner III
|369
|$1,361,611
|66.
|Russell Knox
|368
|$1,331,739
|67.
|Nick Watney
|364
|$962,232
|68.
|Aaron Wise
|356
|$1,027,554
|69.
|Daniel Berger
|356
|$1,196,319
|70.
|Dustin Johnson
|346
|$1,662,198
|71.
|Joel Dahmen
|345
|$1,007,569
|72.
|Brian Harman
|343
|$1,026,223
|73.
|Alex Smalley
|340
|$815,452
|74.
|Taylor Pendrith
|336
|$966,624
|75.
|Matthew NeSmith
|325
|$832,710
|76.
|Jhonattan Vegas
|325
|$797,639
|77.
|Abraham Ancer
|318
|$1,076,095
|78.
|C.T. Pan
|315
|$946,220
|79.
|Andrew Putnam
|311
|$813,017
|80.
|Paul Casey
|304
|$1,704,626
|81.
|Ryan Brehm
|304
|$682,536
|82.
|Kevin Tway
|303
|$815,186
|83.
|Dylan Frittelli
|300
|$760,323
|84.
|Hayden Buckley
|296
|$809,954
|85.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|294
|$1,031,879
|86.
|Lee Hodges
|286
|$801,838
|87.
|Nate Lashley
|282
|$602,680
|88.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|280
|$754,411
|89.
|Matthias Schwab
|279
|$748,806
|90.
|Kramer Hickok
|278
|$716,846
|91.
|Kevin Streelman
|276
|$780,629
|92.
|Brendon Todd
|276
|$724,285
|93.
|Lucas Glover
|275
|$783,208
|94.
|Robert Streb
|272
|$801,593
|95.
|Adam Long
|272
|$678,426
|96.
|Patrick Rodgers
|271
|$691,462
|97.
|Aaron Rai
|271
|$713,802
|98.
|Adam Schenk
|269
|$668,576
|99.
|Taylor Moore
|267
|$665,504
|100.
|Max McGreevy
|266
|$628,965
|101.
|Charles Howell III
|258
|$664,377
|102.
|Sergio Garcia
|254
|$765,718
|103.
|Vince Whaley
|252
|$608,698
|104.
|Patton Kizzire
|251
|$726,815
|105.
|Michael Thompson
|247
|$705,864
|106.
|Sam Ryder
|245
|$757,330
|107.
|Peter Malnati
|244
|$604,052
|108.
|Nick Taylor
|241
|$575,182
|109.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|236
|$670,025
|110.
|Brian Stuard
|235
|$593,365
|111.
|Adam Svensson
|230
|$600,243
|112.
|Kevin Na
|229
|$701,074
|113.
|Pat Perez
|223
|$732,024
|114.
|Justin Rose
|221
|$616,678
|115.
|Kurt Kitayama
|220
|$612,231
|116.
|David Lipsky
|217
|$513,159
|117.
|Harry Higgs
|215
|$679,794
|118.
|Greyson Sigg
|213
|$431,493
|119.
|Rickie Fowler
|212
|$708,752
|120.
|Martin Laird
|209
|$515,770
|121.
|Webb Simpson
|208
|$599,781
|122.
|Doug Ghim
|199
|$896,406
|123.
|John Huh
|199
|$521,969
|124.
|Jason Day
|197
|$574,189
|125.
|Wyndham Clark
|196
|$464,230
|126.
|Erik Van Rooyen
|196
|$717,524
|127.
|Ryan Palmer
|192
|$459,770
|128.
|Andrew Landry
|191
|$498,700
|129.
|Chez Reavie
|188
|$544,757
|130.
|Henrik Norlander
|184
|$503,001
|131.
|Zach Johnson
|182
|$466,139
|132.
|Mark Hubbard
|179
|$391,186
|133.
|Rory Sabbatini
|177
|$453,969
|134.
|Martin Trainer
|177
|$466,697
|135.
|Trey Mullinax
|172
|$424,767
|135.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|170
|$476,011
|137.
|Matt Wallace
|170
|$540,209
|138.
|Danny Willett
|165
|$524,561
|139.
|Stewart Cink
|159
|$432,058
|139.
|Tony Finau
|162
|$449,277
|140.
|Tyler Duncan
|159
|$326,068
|142.
|Cameron Davis
|156
|$398,312
|143.
|Brandon Wu
|149
|$317,514
|144.
|Jonathan Byrd
|147
|$370,638
|145.
|Ben Martin
|146
|$363,593
|146.
|Austin Smotherman
|140
|$359,158
|147.
|Graeme McDowell
|139
|$407,443
|148.
|Sung Kang
|139
|$297,916
|149.
|Andrew Novak
|137
|$285,171
|150.
|Francesco Molinari
|131
|$416,845
