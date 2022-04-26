Trending:
Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 10:26 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 36 10 11 8
Joe lf-1b 5 0 0 0 Segura 2b 5 1 1 1
Blackmon dh 4 2 2 2 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 1
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 Stubbs c 1 0 0 0
Cron 1b 3 0 2 0 Harper dh 4 1 2 0
Daza cf 1 0 0 0 Camargo ph-dh 1 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 1 1 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 1
Rodgers 2b 3 0 0 0 Quinn rf 1 0 0 0
Hilliard cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c-1b 4 1 1 0
Iglesias ss 4 0 2 1 Schwarber lf 2 1 0 0
Nuñez c 4 0 0 0 Vierling lf 0 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 1
Gregorius ss 3 3 2 1
Herrera cf 4 2 2 3
Colorado 000 001 011 3
Philadelphia 030 403 00x 10

E_McMahon (3), Nuñez (1). LOB_Colorado 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Cron (4), Iglesias (3), Herrera (1), Hoskins (5), Harper (7). HR_Blackmon 2 (4), Herrera (1). SB_Harper (2), Realmuto (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Márquez L,0-1 3 2-3 7 7 4 1 1
Chacín 2 2 3 3 2 2
Lawrence 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2
Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Eflin W,1-1 6 2 1 1 1 3
Nelson 1 2 0 0 1 1
Bellatti 1 1 1 1 0 2
Jones 1 1 1 1 1 0

Chacín pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Jones (Rodgers). WP_Márquez, Jones.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:19. A_22,300 (42,792).

