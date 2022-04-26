Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|8
|
|Joe lf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Blackmon dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stubbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Daza cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Nuñez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|3
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Colorado
|000
|001
|011
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|030
|403
|00x
|—
|10
E_McMahon (3), Nuñez (1). LOB_Colorado 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Cron (4), Iglesias (3), Herrera (1), Hoskins (5), Harper (7). HR_Blackmon 2 (4), Herrera (1). SB_Harper (2), Realmuto (2).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Márquez L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|7
|7
|4
|1
|1
|Chacín
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Lawrence
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin W,1-1
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Nelson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bellatti
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jones
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
Chacín pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Jones (Rodgers). WP_Márquez, Jones.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:19. A_22,300 (42,792).
