Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|3
|6
|
|Joe lf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Blackmon dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.281
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.341
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Daza cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.438
|McMahon 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.236
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.078
|Hilliard cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Nuñez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|8
|4
|7
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Stubbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|a-Camargo ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Quinn rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Realmuto c-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Schwarber lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.172
|Vierling lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.316
|Gregorius ss
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.316
|Herrera cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.400
|Colorado
|000
|001
|011_3
|6
|2
|Philadelphia
|030
|403
|00x_10
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Harper in the 8th.
E_McMahon (3), Nuñez (1). LOB_Colorado 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Cron (4), Iglesias (3), Herrera (1), Hoskins (5), Harper (7). HR_Blackmon (3), off Eflin; Blackmon (4), off Bellatti; Herrera (1), off Chacín. RBIs_Blackmon 2 (10), Iglesias (3), Gregorius (4), Bohm (11), Herrera 3 (3), Segura (4), Hoskins (5), Castellanos (10). SB_Harper (2), Realmuto (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Joe 2, Nuñez 2); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Segura, Harper). RISP_Colorado 2 for 8; Philadelphia 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Herrera.
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|7
|7
|4
|1
|1
|80
|5.57
|Chacín
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|43
|8.10
|Lawrence
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|1.93
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|16.20
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 1-1
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|91
|3.20
|Nelson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|4.50
|Bellatti
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.25
|Jones
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|12.27
Inherited runners-scored_Chacín 1-0, Lawrence 1-1. HBP_Jones (Rodgers). WP_Márquez, Jones.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:19. A_22,300 (42,792).
