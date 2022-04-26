Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 3 6 Joe lf-1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Blackmon dh 4 2 2 2 0 1 .281 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .341 Cron 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .284 Daza cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .438 McMahon 3b 1 1 0 0 3 1 .236 Rodgers 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .078 Hilliard cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Iglesias ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .279 Nuñez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 10 11 8 4 7 Segura 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .259 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .233 Stubbs c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Harper dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .246 a-Camargo ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .313 Quinn rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Realmuto c-1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .303 Schwarber lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .172 Vierling lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Bohm 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .316 Gregorius ss 3 3 2 1 1 0 .316 Herrera cf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .400

Colorado 000 001 011_3 6 2 Philadelphia 030 403 00x_10 11 0

a-grounded out for Harper in the 8th.

E_McMahon (3), Nuñez (1). LOB_Colorado 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Cron (4), Iglesias (3), Herrera (1), Hoskins (5), Harper (7). HR_Blackmon (3), off Eflin; Blackmon (4), off Bellatti; Herrera (1), off Chacín. RBIs_Blackmon 2 (10), Iglesias (3), Gregorius (4), Bohm (11), Herrera 3 (3), Segura (4), Hoskins (5), Castellanos (10). SB_Harper (2), Realmuto (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Joe 2, Nuñez 2); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Segura, Harper). RISP_Colorado 2 for 8; Philadelphia 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Herrera.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Márquez, L, 0-1 3 2-3 7 7 4 1 1 80 5.57 Chacín 2 2 3 3 2 2 43 8.10 Lawrence 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 23 1.93 Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 16.20

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, W, 1-1 6 2 1 1 1 3 91 3.20 Nelson 1 2 0 0 1 1 30 4.50 Bellatti 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 2.25 Jones 1 1 1 1 1 0 18 12.27

Inherited runners-scored_Chacín 1-0, Lawrence 1-1. HBP_Jones (Rodgers). WP_Márquez, Jones.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:19. A_22,300 (42,792).

