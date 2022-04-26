Trending:
Sports News

Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 10:26 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 3 6
Joe lf-1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Blackmon dh 4 2 2 2 0 1 .281
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .341
Cron 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .284
Daza cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .438
McMahon 3b 1 1 0 0 3 1 .236
Rodgers 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .078
Hilliard cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Iglesias ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .279
Nuñez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 10 11 8 4 7
Segura 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .259
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .233
Stubbs c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Harper dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .246
a-Camargo ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .313
Quinn rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Realmuto c-1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .303
Schwarber lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .172
Vierling lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .316
Gregorius ss 3 3 2 1 1 0 .316
Herrera cf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .400
Colorado 000 001 011_3 6 2
Philadelphia 030 403 00x_10 11 0

a-grounded out for Harper in the 8th.

E_McMahon (3), Nuñez (1). LOB_Colorado 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Cron (4), Iglesias (3), Herrera (1), Hoskins (5), Harper (7). HR_Blackmon (3), off Eflin; Blackmon (4), off Bellatti; Herrera (1), off Chacín. RBIs_Blackmon 2 (10), Iglesias (3), Gregorius (4), Bohm (11), Herrera 3 (3), Segura (4), Hoskins (5), Castellanos (10). SB_Harper (2), Realmuto (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Joe 2, Nuñez 2); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Segura, Harper). RISP_Colorado 2 for 8; Philadelphia 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Herrera.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Márquez, L, 0-1 3 2-3 7 7 4 1 1 80 5.57
Chacín 2 2 3 3 2 2 43 8.10
Lawrence 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 23 1.93
Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 16.20
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, W, 1-1 6 2 1 1 1 3 91 3.20
Nelson 1 2 0 0 1 1 30 4.50
Bellatti 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 2.25
Jones 1 1 1 1 1 0 18 12.27

Inherited runners-scored_Chacín 1-0, Lawrence 1-1. HBP_Jones (Rodgers). WP_Márquez, Jones.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:19. A_22,300 (42,792).

Top Stories