Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hiura 1b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|03x
|—
|4
E_Realmuto (2). DP_Milwaukee 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B_McCutchen (4), Harper (5). SB_Yelich (1). SF_Renfroe (1), McCutchen (2).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peralta
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Ashby L,0-2
|2
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Boxberger BS,0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suárez
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Domínguez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Nelson W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Knebel S,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:20. A_29,285 (42,792).
