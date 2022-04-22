Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 10:45 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 34 4 10 4
McCutchen dh 3 0 1 1 Segura 2b 5 1 2 0
Adames ss 3 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0
Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 Harper dh 4 1 2 1
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 1 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 0
Hiura 1b-2b 3 0 1 0 Realmuto c 3 1 2 0
Cain cf 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0
Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 2
Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 Camargo ss 4 0 1 1
Brosseau 3b 2 1 0 0 Herrera cf 2 0 0 0
Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 Vierling ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Caratini c 3 0 1 0
Milwaukee 001 000 100 2
Philadelphia 100 000 03x 4

E_Realmuto (2). DP_Milwaukee 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B_McCutchen (4), Harper (5). SB_Yelich (1). SF_Renfroe (1), McCutchen (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Peralta 5 3 1 1 2 6
Ashby L,0-2 2 1-3 5 3 3 1 4
Boxberger BS,0-2 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Suárez 4 2-3 4 1 1 3 4
Domínguez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Alvarado 1 1 1 1 1 2
Nelson W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Knebel S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

T_3:20. A_29,285 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
4|29 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOI -...
4|29 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories