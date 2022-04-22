Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|5
|11
|
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.255
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.217
|Hiura 1b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|b-Peterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|3
|11
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.157
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.440
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.368
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Vierling ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|100_2
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|03x_4
|10
|1
a-walked for Herrera in the 7th. b-grounded out for Brosseau in the 9th.
E_Realmuto (2). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B_McCutchen (4), Harper (5). RBIs_Renfroe (4), McCutchen (6), Harper (11), Bohm 2 (9), Camargo (6). SB_Yelich (1). SF_Renfroe, McCutchen.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Cain 2, Yelich, Renfroe); Philadelphia 3 (Segura, Bohm, Schwarber). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 8; Philadelphia 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Yelich, Hoskins.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Camargo, Hoskins).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|89
|7.50
|Ashby, L, 0-2
|2
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|53
|3.18
|Boxberger, BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|89
|4.38
|Domínguez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.05
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|4.76
|Nelson, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|5.14
|Knebel, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 3-3, Domínguez 1-0. WP_Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:20. A_29,285 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.