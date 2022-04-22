Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 5 11 McCutchen dh 3 0 1 1 1 2 .255 Adames ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .176 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 1 0 3 .217 Hiura 1b-2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .238 Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Brosseau 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .133 b-Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .107 Caratini c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .278

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 10 4 3 11 Segura 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .263 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .205 Harper dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .241 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .321 Realmuto c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .320 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .157 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .440 Camargo ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .368 Herrera cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Vierling ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .167

Milwaukee 001 000 100_2 5 0 Philadelphia 100 000 03x_4 10 1

a-walked for Herrera in the 7th. b-grounded out for Brosseau in the 9th.

E_Realmuto (2). LOB_Milwaukee 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B_McCutchen (4), Harper (5). RBIs_Renfroe (4), McCutchen (6), Harper (11), Bohm 2 (9), Camargo (6). SB_Yelich (1). SF_Renfroe, McCutchen.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Cain 2, Yelich, Renfroe); Philadelphia 3 (Segura, Bohm, Schwarber). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 8; Philadelphia 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Yelich, Hoskins.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Camargo, Hoskins).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta 5 3 1 1 2 6 89 7.50 Ashby, L, 0-2 2 1-3 5 3 3 1 4 53 3.18 Boxberger, BS, 0-2 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez 4 2-3 4 1 1 3 4 89 4.38 Domínguez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 4.05 Alvarado 1 1 1 1 1 2 24 4.76 Nelson, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 5.14 Knebel, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 3-3, Domínguez 1-0. WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:20. A_29,285 (42,792).

