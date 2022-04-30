Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|4
|6
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.197
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Realmuto c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.169
|Quinn lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.389
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|4
|1
|8
|8
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.328
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Do.Smith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Davis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|1-Jankowski pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Nido c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|310_4
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|010
|000_1
|4
|1
a-walked for McCann in the 8th.
1-ran for Davis in the 8th.
E_Gibson (1), McCann (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, New York 13. 2B_Herrera 2 (3). HR_Schwarber (5), off Ottavino; Hoskins (2), off Reid-Foley. RBIs_Schwarber 2 (13), Herrera (6), Hoskins (7), Lindor (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Segura); New York 8 (Do.Smith, Escobar 3, Nimmo 2, McNeil 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 6; New York 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Segura, McNeil. GIDP_Schwarber.
DP_New York 1 (Alonso, Lindor, Alonso).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|4
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|84
|2.93
|Alvarado
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4.05
|Norwood, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.84
|Domínguez, H, 5
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.24
|Familia, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|3.52
|Knebel, S, 4-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|0.96
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|73
|0.00
|May, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|7.36
|Ottavino, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|28
|4.70
|Reid-Foley
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|5.40
|Shreve
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.00
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 3-0, Familia 1-0, Knebel 2-0, Reid-Foley 1-0. WP_Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:48. A_40,036 (41,922).
