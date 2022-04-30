Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 6 4 4 6 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .197 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300 Realmuto c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .267 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .169 Quinn lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .308 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Herrera cf 2 0 2 1 1 0 .389

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 4 1 8 8 Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .270 Marte rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .282 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .250 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .253 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .328 Canha lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .345 Do.Smith dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167 McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 a-Davis ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .231 1-Jankowski pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .318 Nido c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214

Philadelphia 000 000 310_4 6 1 New York 000 010 000_1 4 1

a-walked for McCann in the 8th.

1-ran for Davis in the 8th.

E_Gibson (1), McCann (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, New York 13. 2B_Herrera 2 (3). HR_Schwarber (5), off Ottavino; Hoskins (2), off Reid-Foley. RBIs_Schwarber 2 (13), Herrera (6), Hoskins (7), Lindor (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Segura); New York 8 (Do.Smith, Escobar 3, Nimmo 2, McNeil 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 6; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Segura, McNeil. GIDP_Schwarber.

DP_New York 1 (Alonso, Lindor, Alonso).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson 4 1-3 2 1 0 5 3 84 2.93 Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 4.05 Norwood, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 2.84 Domínguez, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.24 Familia, H, 3 1 0 0 0 2 0 25 3.52 Knebel, S, 4-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 28 0.96

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 5 2 0 0 2 1 73 0.00 May, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 7.36 Ottavino, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 2 1 28 4.70 Reid-Foley 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 5.40 Shreve 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 17 2.00

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 3-0, Familia 1-0, Knebel 2-0, Reid-Foley 1-0. WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:48. A_40,036 (41,922).

