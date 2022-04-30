Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|4
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Do.Smith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Davis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jankowski pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nido c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|310
|—
|4
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
E_Gibson (1), McCann (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, New York 13. 2B_Herrera 2 (3). HR_Schwarber (5), Hoskins (2).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson
|4
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|Alvarado
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Norwood W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Domínguez H,5
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Familia H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Knebel S,4-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|May H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottavino L,1-1 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Reid-Foley
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Shreve
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Familia pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Reid-Foley pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
WP_Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:48. A_40,036 (41,922).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.