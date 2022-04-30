Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Philadelphia New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 6 4 Totals 33 1 4 1 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 Marte rf 5 0 0 0 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Realmuto c 2 1 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 2 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 Quinn lf 0 0 0 0 Canha lf 4 0 2 0 Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 Do.Smith dh 3 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 McCann c 3 0 0 0 Herrera cf 2 0 2 1 Davis ph 0 0 0 0 Jankowski pr 0 0 0 0 Nido c 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 000 310 — 4 New York 000 010 000 — 1

E_Gibson (1), McCann (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, New York 13. 2B_Herrera 2 (3). HR_Schwarber (5), Hoskins (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Gibson 4 1-3 2 1 0 5 3 Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Norwood W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Domínguez H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Familia H,3 1 0 0 0 2 0 Knebel S,4-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

New York Walker 5 2 0 0 2 1 May H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0 Ottavino L,1-1 BS,0-1 2-3 2 3 3 2 1 Reid-Foley 1 1 1 1 0 1 Shreve 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3

Familia pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Reid-Foley pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:48. A_40,036 (41,922).

