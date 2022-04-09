Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 1 12 Kemp 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .143 Lowrie dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .400 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Pinder lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .250 Brown 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 a-Neuse ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .143 Smith 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Piscotty rf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .500 Pache cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 7 4 4 7 Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .333 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Harper rf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .143 Castellanos dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Hoskins 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .667 Segura 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .429 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Bohm 3b 2 0 2 0 1 0 1.000 Camargo 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vierling cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Oakland 000 000 011_2 5 0 Philadelphia 200 002 00x_4 7 1

a-grounded out for Brown in the 8th.

E_Realmuto (1). LOB_Oakland 2, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Andrus (1), Hoskins (1), Bohm (1). HR_Castellanos (1), off Irvin; Hoskins (1), off Irvin; Segura (1), off Irvin. RBIs_Piscotty (1), Lowrie (1), Castellanos 2 (3), Hoskins (3), Segura (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 0; Philadelphia 4 (Segura, Schwarber, Vierling, Castellanos). RISP_Oakland 2 for 3; Philadelphia 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Realmuto. GIDP_Murphy, Kemp, Segura.

DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Kemp, Neuse); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Gregorius, Hoskins; Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, L, 0-1 5 1-3 7 4 4 1 4 88 6.75 Jiménez 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 0.00 Puk 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00 Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, W, 1-0 7 2 0 0 0 10 82 0.00 Alvarado 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 9.00 Knebel, S, 1-1 1 1 1 0 1 1 18 0.00

HBP_Irvin (Harper). PB_Realmuto (1).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Ben May; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:37. A_41,622 (42,792).

