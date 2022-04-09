Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|1
|12
|
|Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|Brown 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Neuse ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|4
|7
|
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Castellanos dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.667
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Bohm 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|Camargo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Oakland
|000
|000
|011_2
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|200
|002
|00x_4
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Brown in the 8th.
E_Realmuto (1). LOB_Oakland 2, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Andrus (1), Hoskins (1), Bohm (1). HR_Castellanos (1), off Irvin; Hoskins (1), off Irvin; Segura (1), off Irvin. RBIs_Piscotty (1), Lowrie (1), Castellanos 2 (3), Hoskins (3), Segura (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 0; Philadelphia 4 (Segura, Schwarber, Vierling, Castellanos). RISP_Oakland 2 for 3; Philadelphia 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Realmuto. GIDP_Murphy, Kemp, Segura.
DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Kemp, Neuse); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Gregorius, Hoskins; Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 0-1
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|88
|6.75
|Jiménez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0.00
|Puk
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 1-0
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|82
|0.00
|Alvarado
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|9.00
|Knebel, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
HBP_Irvin (Harper). PB_Realmuto (1).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Ben May; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:37. A_41,622 (42,792).
