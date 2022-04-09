Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|
|Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Brown 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Neuse ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Camargo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|000
|000
|011
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|200
|002
|00x
|—
|4
E_Realmuto (1). DP_Oakland 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Oakland 2, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Andrus (1), Hoskins (1), Bohm (1). HR_Castellanos (1), Hoskins (1), Segura (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin L,0-1
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Jiménez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Puk
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson W,1-0
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Alvarado
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Knebel S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Irvin (Harper).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Ben May; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:37. A_41,622 (42,792).
