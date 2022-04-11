Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|3
|6
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.571
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Do.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|McCann c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|4
|9
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.143
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.154
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.071
|Castellanos dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.385
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Bohm 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1.000
|Muzziotti cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Camargo ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|New York
|300
|000
|100_4
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|05x_5
|8
|3
a-singled for Vierling in the 8th. b-struck out for Guillorme in the 9th.
E_Bohm 3 (3). LOB_New York 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Bohm (2), Hoskins (2), Gregorius (1). HR_Realmuto (1), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Alonso (5), Escobar (1), Canha (3), Lindor (3), Schwarber (3), Realmuto 2 (2), Hoskins (4), Gregorius (2). SB_McCann (1). S_Nimmo.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Guillorme 2, Lindor, Alonso); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Vierling, Segura). RISP_New York 3 for 12; Philadelphia 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Alonso. GIDP_Marte, Davis, Hoskins.
DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso); Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|30
|0.00
|Peterson
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|58
|0.00
|May
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|9.00
|Rodríguez
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|9.00
|Lugo, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|7.71
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|2
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|63
|10.13
|Nelson
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|45
|2.25
|Domínguez, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Hand, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Rodríguez 1-1, Nelson 2-0, Domínguez 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:05. A_22,317 (42,792).
