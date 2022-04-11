Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 7 4 3 6 Nimmo cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .333 Marte rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .222 Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .182 Escobar 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .286 Davis dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .250 Canha lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .571 Guillorme 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Do.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .125 McCann c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .111

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 8 5 4 9 Schwarber lf 4 1 0 1 0 3 .143 Realmuto c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .154 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .071 Castellanos dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .200 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .385 Gregorius ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .250 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Bohm 3b 1 1 1 0 2 0 1.000 Muzziotti cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vierling cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Camargo ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .667

New York 300 000 100_4 7 0 Philadelphia 000 000 05x_5 8 3

a-singled for Vierling in the 8th. b-struck out for Guillorme in the 9th.

E_Bohm 3 (3). LOB_New York 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Bohm (2), Hoskins (2), Gregorius (1). HR_Realmuto (1), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Alonso (5), Escobar (1), Canha (3), Lindor (3), Schwarber (3), Realmuto 2 (2), Hoskins (4), Gregorius (2). SB_McCann (1). S_Nimmo.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Guillorme 2, Lindor, Alonso); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Vierling, Segura). RISP_New York 3 for 12; Philadelphia 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Alonso. GIDP_Marte, Davis, Hoskins.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso); Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 2 0 0 0 0 4 30 0.00 Peterson 4 3 0 0 2 3 58 0.00 May 1 1 1 1 1 0 18 9.00 Rodríguez 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 18 9.00 Lugo, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 18 7.71

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez 2 2-3 5 3 3 1 1 63 10.13 Nelson 4 1 1 1 1 2 45 2.25 Domínguez, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.00 Hand, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rodríguez 1-1, Nelson 2-0, Domínguez 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:05. A_22,317 (42,792).

