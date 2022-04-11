Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Castellanos dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Do.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muzziotti cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Camargo ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|New York
|300
|000
|100
|—
|4
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|05x
|—
|5
E_Bohm 3 (3). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_New York 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Bohm (2), Hoskins (2), Gregorius (1). HR_Realmuto (1). SB_McCann (1). S_Nimmo (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Peterson
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|May
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rodríguez
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Lugo L,0-1 BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suárez
|2
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Nelson
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Domínguez W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hand S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
May pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:05. A_22,317 (42,792).
