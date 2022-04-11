Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4

New York Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 30 5 8 5 Nimmo cf 4 1 2 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 0 1 Marte rf 4 1 1 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 2 Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 1 Castellanos dh 3 1 1 0 Escobar 3b 3 1 1 1 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 Davis dh 3 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 2 1 Canha lf 4 0 1 1 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 Guillorme 2b 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 1 1 1 0 Do.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Muzziotti cf 0 0 0 0 McCann c 3 1 0 0 Vierling cf 2 0 0 0 Camargo ph-3b 1 0 1 0

New York 300 000 100 — 4 Philadelphia 000 000 05x — 5

E_Bohm 3 (3). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_New York 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Bohm (2), Hoskins (2), Gregorius (1). HR_Realmuto (1). SB_McCann (1). S_Nimmo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Walker 2 0 0 0 0 4 Peterson 4 3 0 0 2 3 May 1 1 1 1 1 0 Rodríguez 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 Lugo L,0-1 BS,0-1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1

Philadelphia Suárez 2 2-3 5 3 3 1 1 Nelson 4 1 1 1 1 2 Domínguez W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Hand S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

May pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:05. A_22,317 (42,792).

